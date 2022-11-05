https://sputniknews.com/20221105/house-report-on-fbi-trump-hints-campaign-launch-fed-rate-hikes-1103800849.html

House Report on FBI, Trump Hints Campaign Launch, Fed Rate Hikes

House Report on FBI, Trump Hints Campaign Launch, Fed Rate Hikes

House Republicans release a roadmap for probes of anti-conservative bias at the FBI, and Donald Trump teases a campaign announcement. 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

Economist, radio show host and author Jack Rasmus joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss October unemployment rate numbers, the proposed G7 price cap on Russian oil, and predictions that the UK will soon face the longest recession in its history.Dr. Jodi Dean, author and professor of political science at Hobart and William Smith College, discusses expanding the American political imagination, how to understand political violence domestically and internationally, and the results of “lesser of two evils” politics.Award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses the upcoming midterm elections, Donald Trump hinting at a 2024 campaign announcement, the impact of gerrymandering, and what House Republicans plan to do with regard to the FBI if their party retakes that chamber.Independent journalist covering US politics, the Middle East and international affairs Richard Medhurst discusses updates in Syria, Turkey’s role in the conflict and in NATO, and Syria’s role in an increasingly multipolar world.The Misfits also break down a cheating scandal in the cornhole league, the passing of the world’s dirtiest man, and Maine’s problem with naughty vanity plates.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

