https://sputniknews.com/20221105/funeral-of-russian-journalist-svetlana-babayeva-to-be-held-on-tuesday-in-moscow-1103820513.html

Funeral of Russian Journalist Svetlana Babayeva to Be Held on Tuesday in Moscow

Funeral of Russian Journalist Svetlana Babayeva to Be Held on Tuesday in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The funeral for Russian journalist Svetlana Babayeva, who headed the regional office of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group in... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-05T16:07+0000

2022-11-05T16:07+0000

2022-11-05T16:07+0000

russia

russia

funeral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093789886_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_62b634057adcc7f6d8562bd6f734bd56.jpg

Babayeva died on October 28 in an accident at one of the training grounds in Crimea, where she was practicing military sports shooting. A farewell ceremony for the journalist was held in Simferopol on Thursday.Multiple journalists and government officials expressed their condolences over the death of Babayeva, including Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.Babayeva was born on June 24, 1972 in Moscow and graduated from Moscow State University majoring in Law. Prior to working at the Rossiya Segodnya media group, she wrote for the Moskovskiye Novosti (Moscow News) newspaper and the Izvestia newspaper.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, funeral