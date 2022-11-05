International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221105/first-voter-of-independent-india-dies-at-106-two-days-after-voting-for-himachal-assembly-polls-1103805636.html
First Voter of Independent India Dies at 106, Two Days After Voting for Himachal Assembly Polls
First Voter of Independent India Dies at 106, Two Days After Voting for Himachal Assembly Polls
Shyam Saran Negi accidentally became the first voter in independent India by submitting his ballot early in the morning of October 25, 1951. He voted in the... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-05T07:40+0000
2022-11-05T07:40+0000
india
himachal pradesh
elections
elections
election
parliamentary elections
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/05/1103807366_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_addd32c799df1ac947e44e5cb831a224.jpg
Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday at the age of 106 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.Negi cast his vote for the 34th time on November 2 for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election through a postal ballot. Voting in the state will be held on November 12, however, citizens over age 80 can cast their vote earlier and from home.During India's first parliamentary elections, polls in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh were also held in October 1951 due to harsh winter and snowfall, whereas elections in other parts of the country were held in January and February 1952.In 2013, Negi was made the brand ambassador by the Election Commission and featured in several electoral campaigns.Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences regarding Negi’s death and said that he had cast his vote for the 34th time, fulfilling his responsibility as a citizen.
himachal pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/05/1103807366_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3226b2c9ab014ad139c66c4c24df513a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
himachal pradesh, elections, elections, election, parliamentary elections, election
himachal pradesh, elections, elections, election, parliamentary elections, election

First Voter of Independent India Dies at 106, Two Days After Voting for Himachal Assembly Polls

07:40 GMT 05.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / STRDELShyam Saran Negi
Shyam Saran Negi - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / STRDEL
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Shyam Saran Negi accidentally became the first voter in independent India by submitting his ballot early in the morning of October 25, 1951. He voted in the wee hours as he had to travel to another polling station to conduct polling. It's customary for polling officers or election workers to vote earlier than usual.
Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday at the age of 106 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.
Negi cast his vote for the 34th time on November 2 for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election through a postal ballot. Voting in the state will be held on November 12, however, citizens over age 80 can cast their vote earlier and from home.
During India's first parliamentary elections, polls in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh were also held in October 1951 due to harsh winter and snowfall, whereas elections in other parts of the country were held in January and February 1952.
In 2013, Negi was made the brand ambassador by the Election Commission and featured in several electoral campaigns.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences regarding Negi’s death and said that he had cast his vote for the 34th time, fulfilling his responsibility as a citizen.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала