https://sputniknews.com/20221105/first-voter-of-independent-india-dies-at-106-two-days-after-voting-for-himachal-assembly-polls-1103805636.html

First Voter of Independent India Dies at 106, Two Days After Voting for Himachal Assembly Polls

First Voter of Independent India Dies at 106, Two Days After Voting for Himachal Assembly Polls

Shyam Saran Negi accidentally became the first voter in independent India by submitting his ballot early in the morning of October 25, 1951. He voted in the... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-05T07:40+0000

2022-11-05T07:40+0000

2022-11-05T07:40+0000

india

himachal pradesh

elections

elections

election

parliamentary elections

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/05/1103807366_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_addd32c799df1ac947e44e5cb831a224.jpg

Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday at the age of 106 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.Negi cast his vote for the 34th time on November 2 for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election through a postal ballot. Voting in the state will be held on November 12, however, citizens over age 80 can cast their vote earlier and from home.During India's first parliamentary elections, polls in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh were also held in October 1951 due to harsh winter and snowfall, whereas elections in other parts of the country were held in January and February 1952.In 2013, Negi was made the brand ambassador by the Election Commission and featured in several electoral campaigns.Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences regarding Negi’s death and said that he had cast his vote for the 34th time, fulfilling his responsibility as a citizen.

himachal pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

himachal pradesh, elections, elections, election, parliamentary elections, election