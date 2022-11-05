International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan Survives Assassination Attempt
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the assassination attempt on... 05.11.2022
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the assassination attempt on ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Hamza Azhar Salam - Pakistani journalistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTed Rall - Political Cartoonist &amp; Syndicated ColumnistIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan surviving an assassination attempt with Pakistani reporter Hamza Azhar Salam.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about UK meddling in the Russian Special Military Operation on behalf of the Ukrainian regime.In the third hour, Fault lines talked to political cartoonist &amp; syndicated columnist Ted Rall to discuss Joe Biden’s recent speech rallying people to vote Democrat.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
04:48 GMT 05.11.2022 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 05.11.2022)
Fault Lines
