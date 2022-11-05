https://sputniknews.com/20221105/ex-pakistani-pm-imran-khan-survives-assassination-attempt-1103798124.html
Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan Survives Assassination Attempt
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the assassination attempt on... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the assassination attempt on ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Hamza Azhar Salam - Pakistani journalistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan surviving an assassination attempt with Pakistani reporter Hamza Azhar Salam.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about UK meddling in the Russian Special Military Operation on behalf of the Ukrainian regime.In the third hour, Fault lines talked to political cartoonist & syndicated columnist Ted Rall to discuss Joe Biden’s recent speech rallying people to vote Democrat.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the assassination attempt on ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Hamza Azhar Salam - Pakistani journalist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan surviving an assassination attempt with Pakistani reporter Hamza Azhar Salam.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about UK meddling in the Russian Special Military Operation on behalf of the Ukrainian regime.
In the third hour, Fault lines talked to political cartoonist & syndicated columnist Ted Rall to discuss Joe Biden’s recent speech rallying people to vote Democrat.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik