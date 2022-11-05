https://sputniknews.com/20221105/death-toll-from-fire-in-russias-kostroma-rises-to-7-1103805713.html

Death Toll From Fire in Russia's Kostroma Rises to 13

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from a fire at a nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma has preliminary reached 13, with 4 more people injured, a... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

"According to preliminary data, there are 13 deaths already and 4 more people are injured," the spokesperson noted.The fire erupted overnight at the "Poligon" nightclub and restaurant and spread over 3,500 square meters (37,670 square feet). According to the Russian emergencies ministry, 250 people were evacuated from the building.The spokesperson specified that the roof of the nightclub building collapsed as a result of the fire.

