Biden Makes Confusing Statements About General Motors - Video

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden had two slip of the tongue moments during his speech in Carlsbad, California, when talking about General Motors. 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

viral

us

joe biden

Biden told his supporters on Friday that General Motors was committed to going all electric by 3035 (not 2035, as announced by the company)."She dropped the suit, called me up and said they're going to go all electric by 3035," Biden said, adding "Every other company signed up to do the same thing."The US president, who turns 80 later this month, also confused Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett with General Motors CEO Mary Barra during his Friday speech in Carlsbad.Last year, General Motors said it was going to phase out vehicles using internal combustion engines by 2035.

