Biden Makes Confusing Statements About General Motors - Video
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden claps as he hosts a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 24, 2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden had two slip of the tongue moments during his speech in Carlsbad, California, when talking about General Motors.
Biden told his supporters on Friday that General Motors was committed to going all electric by 3035 (not 2035, as announced by the company).
"She dropped the suit, called me up and said they're going to go all electric by 3035," Biden said, adding "Every other company signed up to do the same thing."
🇺🇸 😂 #Biden: General Motors going "all electric by #3035".— The informant (@theinformantofc) November 5, 2022
Only a thousand years then. pic.twitter.com/YGkm6u8WPj
The US president, who turns 80 later this month, also confused Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett with General Motors CEO Mary Barra during his Friday speech in Carlsbad.
Joe Biden appears to confuse General Motors CEO Mary Barra with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2022
"At the time, Amy Barre—er, was uh, Barra, uh, Chairman Barra of General Motors..." pic.twitter.com/bUVAzISQjS
Last year, General Motors said it was going to phase out vehicles using internal combustion engines by 2035.