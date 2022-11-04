International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/xi-voices-support-for-efforts-to-facilitate-ukraine-peace-talks-at-meeting-with-scholz--1103790517.html
Xi Voices Support for Efforts to Facilitate Ukraine Peace Talks at Meeting With Scholz
Xi Voices Support for Efforts to Facilitate Ukraine Peace Talks at Meeting With Scholz
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's President Xi Jinping, during talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed his support for facilitating peace talks on Ukraine... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T12:47+0000
2022-11-04T12:48+0000
world
xi jinping
olaf scholz
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103790669_0:146:3121:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_466feb382afcaaaa65b308befe4e6aff.jpg
"The two leaders also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. President Xi reaffirmed China's support for Germany and Europe to play an important role in facilitating peace talks and to build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture in Europe," the ministry said in a statement released after the meeting between Xi and Scholz, held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing earlier in the day.During the talks, China's president also urged the international community to make efforts conducive to a peaceful political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and called on the parties involved to "remain rational and exercise restraint."The German leader is paying an official one-day visit to China. This comes in the year when the countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.Scholz is the first leader of a Western country to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103790669_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_572e7c7079b6b3de58f845c439ba57a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
xi-scholz meeting, xi meets scholz, ukraine peace talks, xi on ukraine crisis, scholz on ukraine crisis
xi-scholz meeting, xi meets scholz, ukraine peace talks, xi on ukraine crisis, scholz on ukraine crisis

Xi Voices Support for Efforts to Facilitate Ukraine Peace Talks at Meeting With Scholz

12:47 GMT 04.11.2022 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 04.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / KAY NIETFELDChinese President Xi Jinping (R) welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 4, 2022.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / KAY NIETFELD
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's President Xi Jinping, during talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed his support for facilitating peace talks on Ukraine and urged Europe and the international community to make efforts to resolve the current crisis, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"The two leaders also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. President Xi reaffirmed China's support for Germany and Europe to play an important role in facilitating peace talks and to build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture in Europe," the ministry said in a statement released after the meeting between Xi and Scholz, held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing earlier in the day.
During the talks, China's president also urged the international community to make efforts conducive to a peaceful political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and called on the parties involved to "remain rational and exercise restraint."
The German leader is paying an official one-day visit to China. This comes in the year when the countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.
Scholz is the first leader of a Western country to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала