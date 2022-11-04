International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/united-states-allies-agree-on-parameters-of-russian-oil-price-cap-reports-1103793080.html
United States, Allies Agree on Parameters of Russian Oil Price Cap: Reports
United States, Allies Agree on Parameters of Russian Oil Price Cap: Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies have reached an agreement on the conditions when the price cap will apply to oil from Russia, American... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T13:46+0000
2022-11-04T13:46+0000
economy
us
russian oil shipments
oil prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103081/05/1030810571_0:83:1024:659_1920x0_80_0_0_86aa538d9e75a3043a46ef4025b3f39f.jpg
According to the report, the price cap will be applied only to initial sales to buyers on the land of seaborne Russian oil loads, which means that further resales would not fall under the rules. Intermediary sales of Russian oil at sea will also fall under the cap, however Russian oil that has been refined into petroleum products will not be capped.Earlier in the day, according to US media, the member nations of the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed instead of a floating price for Russian oil upon concluding the price cap deal later in November, while the initial price has not yet been set.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/g7-nations-australia-agree-to-set-fixed-price-on-russian-oil-upon-concluding-cap-deal---reports-1103773506.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103081/05/1030810571_132:0:1024:669_1920x0_80_0_0_1aa329a1a5e87cfa7aff4af3c719afd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russian oil shipments, oil prices
us, russian oil shipments, oil prices

United States, Allies Agree on Parameters of Russian Oil Price Cap: Reports

13:46 GMT 04.11.2022
CC BY 2.0 / olle svensson / Oil barrel
Oil barrel - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2022
CC BY 2.0 / olle svensson /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies have reached an agreement on the conditions when the price cap will apply to oil from Russia, American newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.
According to the report, the price cap will be applied only to initial sales to buyers on the land of seaborne Russian oil loads, which means that further resales would not fall under the rules. Intermediary sales of Russian oil at sea will also fall under the cap, however Russian oil that has been refined into petroleum products will not be capped.
An oil pumpjack in Tatarstan, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
World
G7 Nations, Australia Agree to Set Fixed Price on Russian Oil Upon Concluding Cap Deal: Report
Yesterday, 21:59 GMT
Earlier in the day, according to US media, the member nations of the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed instead of a floating price for Russian oil upon concluding the price cap deal later in November, while the initial price has not yet been set.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала