'Queen of Delusion & Toxicity': Depp Fans Gloat as Heard Quits Twitter After Ex-Beau Musk Takeover

Actress Amber Heard appears to have deactivated her Twitter account after Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week. Her Instagram* account is said to be still active, with the celebrity's last post dated June 1, when she commented on the defamation case that she lost.The Tesla CEO and SpaceX chief, whom the "Aquaman" actress previously dated, sealed the deal to acquire the microblogging website on October 27. Fans of Heard had noticed some time later that her Twitter account was no longer active and speculated on what had prompted the ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp to exit the platform. Some recalled that she had faced a huge backlash from Depp fans online for her accusations against him. Others suggested she might still have "something to hide".Elon Musk and Amber Heard reportedly first struck up an acquaintance on the set of "Machete Kills" directed by Robert Rodriguez in 2012. Heard was playing the lead in the film, while Musk had a cameo appearance. After Heard’s divorce with the "Pirates of the Caribbean” star Depp was finalized, she reportedly became romantically involved with Elon Musk. The billionaire tech guru was allegedly already single at the time after his second divorce from wife Talulah Riley in October 2015. Musk and Riley had gone through their first divorce in 2012, only to remarry again.Elon Musk’s name cropped up when Johnny Depp sued British tabloid The Sun for libel in a case he eventually lost. The newspaper had referred to him as a “wife beater” in a headline. At the time, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor had accused the world’s richest man of having an affair with Heard while she was still married to him. Musk allegedly embarked upon a "three-way affair" with Heard and model and actress Cara Delevingne at the Los Angeles flat of Depp and Heard in 2016, according to court documents cited at the time. Johnny Depp was purportedly away filming in Australia. The claims were subsequently denied by Elon Musk, who insisted that Cara Delevingne was a friend of his. He also admitted having dated Heard ostensibly after she had filed for divorce from Depp. The romantic relationship with Amber Heard was also confirmed by Elon Musk to outlets in 2016.Johnny Depp was awarded over $10 million in punitive and compensatory damages on June 1, 2011, after the jury in Fairfax, Va., unanimously ruled in the Hollywood actor’s favor in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny Depp, 58, had sued Amber Heard, 36, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) where she alleged she was the victim of domestic abuse.Throughout the months precededing the trial, Amber Heard faced backlash on social media from the actor's fans. After Depp's career took a hit over the accusations, they petitioned for Warner Bros. to have Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2. They also threatened to boycott Fantastic Beasts 3 after Mads Mikkelsen took over as the new Grindelwald after Depp was kicked out of themovie franchise. *Meta, Facebook, and Instagram are banned in Russia over extremist activities.
During the headline-grabbing court wrangle between Hollywood celebrities Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk’s name came up as the Tesla CEO was known to have dated the “Aquaman” actress.
Actress Amber Heard appears to have deactivated her Twitter account after Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week. Her Instagram* account is said to be still active, with the celebrity's last post dated June 1, when she commented on the defamation case that she lost.
The Tesla CEO and SpaceX chief, whom the "Aquaman" actress previously dated, sealed the deal to acquire the microblogging website on October 27. Fans of Heard had noticed some time later that her Twitter account was no longer active and speculated on what had prompted the ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp to exit the platform. Some recalled that she had faced a huge backlash from Depp fans online for her accusations against him. Others suggested she might still have "something to hide".
Elon Musk and Amber Heard reportedly first struck up an acquaintance on the set of "Machete Kills" directed by Robert Rodriguez in 2012. Heard was playing the lead in the film, while Musk had a cameo appearance. After Heard’s divorce with the "Pirates of the Caribbean” star Depp was finalized, she reportedly became romantically involved with Elon Musk. The billionaire tech guru was allegedly already single at the time after his second divorce from wife Talulah Riley in October 2015. Musk and Riley had gone through their first divorce in 2012, only to remarry again.
Elon Musk’s name cropped up when Johnny Depp sued British tabloid The Sun for libel in a case he eventually lost. The newspaper had referred to him as a “wife beater” in a headline. At the time, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor had accused the world’s richest man of having an affair with Heard while she was still married to him. Musk allegedly embarked upon a "three-way affair" with Heard and model and actress Cara Delevingne at the Los Angeles flat of Depp and Heard in 2016, according to court documents cited at the time. Johnny Depp was purportedly away filming in Australia.
The claims were subsequently denied by Elon Musk, who insisted that Cara Delevingne was a friend of his. He also admitted having dated Heard ostensibly after she had filed for divorce from Depp. The romantic relationship with Amber Heard was also confirmed by Elon Musk to outlets in 2016.
Johnny Depp was awarded over $10 million in punitive and compensatory damages on June 1, 2011, after the jury in Fairfax, Va., unanimously ruled in the Hollywood actor’s favor in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny Depp, 58, had sued Amber Heard, 36, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) where she alleged she was the victim of domestic abuse.
Throughout the months precededing the trial, Amber Heard faced backlash on social media from the actor's fans. After Depp's career took a hit over the accusations, they petitioned for Warner Bros. to have Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2. They also threatened to boycott Fantastic Beasts 3 after Mads Mikkelsen took over as the new Grindelwald after Depp was kicked out of themovie franchise.
*Meta, Facebook, and Instagram are banned in Russia over extremist activities.
