https://sputniknews.com/20221104/massive-car-crash-leaves-11-dead-after-their-suv-rams-into-bus-in-indias-madhya-pradesh---photo-1103778825.html
Massive Car Crash Leaves 11 Dead After Their SUV Rams Into Bus in India's Madhya Pradesh - Photo
Massive Car Crash Leaves 11 Dead After Their SUV Rams Into Bus in India's Madhya Pradesh - Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented the loss of life in car crash in Betul district and announced an ex-gratia payment of INR 200,000 ($2,423) to the next of... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T07:23+0000
2022-11-04T07:23+0000
2022-11-04T11:03+0000
india
car crash
car crash
car crash
suv
accident
accident
road accident
car accident
bus accident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103131/35/1031313508_0:373:5099:3241_1920x0_80_0_0_986464096d8f5fd90f09da4a73bc0a4b.jpg
Eleven people, including two children, died after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) in which they were traveling collided with an empty bus in India's Madhya Pradesh state during the early hours of Friday, police said.The accident took place around 2am local time in Bhainsdehi Road in the Jhallar region of Betul district. Initial investigations suggest that the driver of the SUV dozed off, as a result of which the car drove into the bus.One person reportedly survived and is undergoing treatment at the nearest hospital, but 11 people died on the spot.Shivraj Singh Thakur, an assistant sub-inspector in the Betul police control room, told a local news agency that the severity of the accident was such that the bodies of some victims had to be taken out from the mangled remains of the SUV using wire cutters.According to police, the deceased were laborers who were returning home from Amravati city in the neighboring state of Maharashtra.The police have opened an inquiry and are investigating the cause of the crash.
madhya pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103131/35/1031313508_455:0:4776:3241_1920x0_80_0_0_1380ac2603acea054257bc69a34001a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
car crash, car crash, car crash, suv, accident, accident, road accident, car accident, bus accident, car accident, dead, madhya pradesh
car crash, car crash, car crash, suv, accident, accident, road accident, car accident, bus accident, car accident, dead, madhya pradesh
Massive Car Crash Leaves 11 Dead After Their SUV Rams Into Bus in India's Madhya Pradesh - Photo
07:23 GMT 04.11.2022 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 04.11.2022)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented the loss of life in car crash in Betul district and announced an ex-gratia payment of INR 200,000 ($2,423) to the next of kin of each deceased and INR 50,000 ($605) for each person who has sustained injuries.
Eleven people, including two children, died after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) in which they were traveling collided with an empty bus in India's Madhya Pradesh state during the early hours of Friday, police said.
The accident took place around 2am local time in Bhainsdehi Road in the Jhallar region of Betul district. Initial investigations suggest that the driver of the SUV dozed off, as a result of which the car drove into the bus.
One person reportedly survived and is undergoing treatment at the nearest hospital, but 11 people died on the spot.
Shivraj Singh Thakur, an assistant sub-inspector in the Betul police control room, told a local news agency that the severity of the accident was such that the bodies of some victims had to be taken out from the mangled remains of the SUV using wire cutters.
According to police, the deceased were laborers who were returning home from Amravati city in the neighboring state of Maharashtra.
The police have opened an inquiry and are investigating the cause of the crash.