https://sputniknews.com/20221104/massive-car-crash-leaves-11-dead-after-their-suv-rams-into-bus-in-indias-madhya-pradesh---photo-1103778825.html

Massive Car Crash Leaves 11 Dead After Their SUV Rams Into Bus in India's Madhya Pradesh - Photo

Massive Car Crash Leaves 11 Dead After Their SUV Rams Into Bus in India's Madhya Pradesh - Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented the loss of life in car crash in Betul district and announced an ex-gratia payment of INR 200,000 ($2,423) to the next of... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-04T07:23+0000

2022-11-04T07:23+0000

2022-11-04T11:03+0000

india

car crash

car crash

car crash

suv

accident

accident

road accident

car accident

bus accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103131/35/1031313508_0:373:5099:3241_1920x0_80_0_0_986464096d8f5fd90f09da4a73bc0a4b.jpg

Eleven people, including two children, died after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) in which they were traveling collided with an empty bus in India's Madhya Pradesh state during the early hours of Friday, police said.The accident took place around 2am local time in Bhainsdehi Road in the Jhallar region of Betul district. Initial investigations suggest that the driver of the SUV dozed off, as a result of which the car drove into the bus.One person reportedly survived and is undergoing treatment at the nearest hospital, but 11 people died on the spot.Shivraj Singh Thakur, an assistant sub-inspector in the Betul police control room, told a local news agency that the severity of the accident was such that the bodies of some victims had to be taken out from the mangled remains of the SUV using wire cutters.According to police, the deceased were laborers who were returning home from Amravati city in the neighboring state of Maharashtra.The police have opened an inquiry and are investigating the cause of the crash.

madhya pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

car crash, car crash, car crash, suv, accident, accident, road accident, car accident, bus accident, car accident, dead, madhya pradesh