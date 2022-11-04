International
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Ukraine Aid Will Drop to Zero If GOP Takes Congress
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Ukraine Aid Will Drop to Zero If GOP Takes Congress
Last month, the White House expressed concerns that Trump Republicans could jeopardize future military and economic assistance to Ukraine after House Minority... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has vowed that US aid to Ukraine will drop to nothing if her party takes Congress on Tuesday.The congresswoman accused President Biden and the Democrats of ignoring domestic problems, including the economy, inflation, crime, and the fentanyl crisis, of “putting America last” and “destroying every single thread of democracy in the process.”Greene promised that the GOP open corruption investigations, impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Biden, and “defund all the horrific policies the Democrats have passed over the past two years,” including plans to increase the size of the IRS, vaccine mandates and political actors inside the Department of Justice and the FBI.Greene, 48, has been an outspoken critic inside the Republican Party of Washington’s economic and military aid to Kiev. Earlier this year, she attacked the $40 billion Ukraine Spending Bill, citing the nation’s shortage of baby formula. “40 billion dollars, but there’s no baby formula for American mothers and babies,” the lawmaker said on the House floor in May.Greene condemned the bill’s approval of “an unknown amount of money to the CIA” and other boondoggle assistance. “If this is claiming that it’s about saving lives, let’s be real. Then we would care about war-torn countries like Ethiopia. So that’s a bunch of hypocrisy,” she said.57 mostly pro-Trump House Republicans and 11 GOP senators voted against Ukraine assistance earlier this year, citing fears of escalating tensions with Russia and a range of domestic issues. According to an NPR primary election tracker estimate, over nine in ten of the 200+ Trump-endorsed candidates running for the House, Senate and top state offices won their GOP primaries earlier this year, often times knocking out Republicans with a traditional, neo-conservative stance on foreign policy, and those rejecting the former president’s claim that the 2020 election was ‘stolen’ from him.On Friday, Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee released a 1,050-page report citing whistleblower testimony outlining alleged politicization of the FBI and the DoJ, with the document expected to serve as a “road map” for congressional probes against Biden and the Democrats should the GOP take Congress on Tuesday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Ukraine Aid Will Drop to Zero If GOP Takes Congress

16:25 GMT 04.11.2022
Ilya Tsukanov
