Liz Truss Has Her Phone Hacked

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Benjamin Netanyahu officially winning the Isreali election for Prime... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

Liz Truss Has Her Phone Hacked On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Benjamin Netanyahu officially winning the Isreali election for Prime Minister, and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan being shot in his leg.

Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | The UK is Playing a Dangerous Game, Russia's Grain Deal, and This is No Longer a Proxy WarIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Liz Truss Hacked, the UK is Directly, Germany Protecting the UK, and The WEF Need to Destabilize RussiaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about The Green New Deal, Russian energy, and David Icke banned from entering the Netherlands, and possible dirty bombs used in Ukraine. Sonja talked about the lies of Russia banning Telegram messaging application and Russia targeting the Ukrainian power grid. Sonja spoke about the grain deal agreed by Russia and Ukraine using desperate tactics to change the narrative on the war.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Liz Truss exposing her phone to hackers, Russia set to release evidence on the Nord Stream pipeline attacks, and the British media. Ian discussed the news of Liz Truss's phone hacked and the British media doing its best to avoid the implications of the hack. Ian commented on the British pension funds and the expected worker layoffs after Christmas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

