https://sputniknews.com/20221104/japan-to-cull-over-15mln-chickens-over-new-bird-flu-outbreak-in-2-prefectures-reports-1103779846.html

Japan to Cull Over 1.5Mln Chickens Over New Bird Flu Outbreak in 2 Prefectures: Reports

Japan to Cull Over 1.5Mln Chickens Over New Bird Flu Outbreak in 2 Prefectures: Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - More than 1.5 million chickens will be culled in the Japanese prefectures of Okayama and Ibaraki due to a new outbreak of bird flu, Japanese... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-04T07:31+0000

2022-11-04T07:31+0000

2022-11-04T07:31+0000

world

japan

bird flu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15527/91/155279175_0:408:1366:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_b05c2a7a4f30205e4050db9d96e71db0.jpg

A genetic analysis confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in both prefectures. A total of 510,000 chickens will be culled in Okayama prefecture and 1.04 million in the prefecture of Ibaraki.A quarantine has been introduced for the transportation of chickens and eggs within a radius of 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) around farms, where the virus was registered. In addition, the export of chickens and eggs outside the 10-kilometer zone was also prohibited.Since the beginning of fall, Japan has registered bird flu outbreaks in the prefectures of Okayama and Kagawa, as well as on the island of Hokkaido. A total of 1.89 million chickens have been culled over the past month, which is similar to the number of birds culled over the last year.Bird flu is a highly contagious virus that can cause influenza in birds and result in their deaths. In a period from the fall 2020 to spring 2021, Japan suffered the largest avian influenza outbreak in the country's history. The virus affected more than a third of prefectures, with about 10 million chickens culled in more than 50 farms.

https://sputniknews.com/20221003/uk-farmers-fear-bird-flu-outbreak-could-mean-no-festive-turkey-gobbling-1101457315.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, bird flu