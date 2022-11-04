https://sputniknews.com/20221104/how-did-nato-expand-1103783828.html

How Did NATO Expand?

How Did NATO Expand?

The expansion of NATO has long been a stumbling block in Russia's relations with the West. 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-04T11:25+0000

2022-11-04T11:25+0000

2022-11-04T11:26+0000

world

infographic

nato

military blocs

expansion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_647f49494a23d771b5468a468f77537e.png

NATO's eastward expansion became a widely discussed question late last year when, Russia voiced its concerns over speculation about Ukraine potentially becoming a member of the military alliance.Check out Sputnik's infographic to see how the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has expanded since its establishment in 1949.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

how did nato expand, nato expansion, nato members, nato member states, are sweden and finland nato members