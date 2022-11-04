https://sputniknews.com/20221104/how-did-nato-expand-1103783828.html
How Did NATO Expand?
NATO's eastward expansion became a widely discussed question late last year when, Russia voiced its concerns over speculation about Ukraine potentially becoming a member of the military alliance.Check out Sputnik's infographic to see how the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has expanded since its establishment in 1949.
NATO's eastward expansion became a widely discussed question late last year when, Russia voiced its concerns over speculation about Ukraine potentially becoming a member of the military alliance.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to see how the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has expanded since its establishment in 1949.