International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/how-did-nato-expand-1103783828.html
How Did NATO Expand?
How Did NATO Expand?
The expansion of NATO has long been a stumbling block in Russia's relations with the West. 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T11:25+0000
2022-11-04T11:26+0000
world
infographic
nato
military blocs
expansion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_647f49494a23d771b5468a468f77537e.png
NATO's eastward expansion became a widely discussed question late last year when, Russia voiced its concerns over speculation about Ukraine potentially becoming a member of the military alliance.Check out Sputnik's infographic to see how the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has expanded since its establishment in 1949.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_74d4193c33cb21c3d65a3957b465d864.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
how did nato expand, nato expansion, nato members, nato member states, are sweden and finland nato members
how did nato expand, nato expansion, nato members, nato member states, are sweden and finland nato members

How Did NATO Expand?

11:25 GMT 04.11.2022 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 04.11.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The expansion of NATO has long been a stumbling block in Russia's relations with the West.
NATO's eastward expansion became a widely discussed question late last year when, Russia voiced its concerns over speculation about Ukraine potentially becoming a member of the military alliance.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to see how the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has expanded since its establishment in 1949.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала