International
- Sputnik International, 1920
By Any Means Necessary
BAMN is your guide to the movement and efforts shaping the world around us: from mass incarceration to the battle between police and water protectors; from efforts to protect the environment to the movement for Black Lives. Stay tuned to by any means necessary five days a week here on Radio Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/ethiopia-peace-deal-is-a-great-victory-for-sovereignty-in-africa-1103773237.html
Ethiopia Peace Deal is a Great Victory for Sovereignty in Africa
Ethiopia Peace Deal is a Great Victory for Sovereignty in Africa
Peace Deal Reached In Ethiopian Civil War, The History Behind The Seoul Stampede Disaster, Combatting Neocolonialism with Pan-Africanism 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T04:09+0000
2022-11-04T09:38+0000
by any means necessary
radio
ethiopia
africa
disinformation
south korea
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103773089_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f55fd1d073e0fac64016689991e427a1.png
Ethiopia Peace Deal Is A Great Victory For Sovereignty In Africa
Peace Deal Reached In Ethiopian Civil War, The History Behind The Seoul Stampede Disaster, Combatting Neocolonialism with Pan-Africanism
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nebiyu Asfaw, co-founder of the Ethiopian American Development Council to discuss a truce signed between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government that could end the civil war, how the African Union’s involvement in brokering this peace sets an example of African sovereignty, what role the grassroots international movement against western intervention in Ethiopia played in this process for peace, and what the movement should be on the lookout for as the truce is implemented.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Yerim, member of Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss the recent fatal crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, the history of Yongsan and Itaewon as a hub of foreign occupation and how the movement of US troops in Korea has contributed to the gentrification of the area, how the presence of south Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol in Yongsan potentially contributed to police shortages and the lack of crowd control that made this event so deadly.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the historical pan-African responses to neocolonialism and imperialism, and how a pan-Africanist movement is being cultivated today to respond to continued imperial aggression on the African continent and to elevate sovereignty as the US continues to pressure Africa into following its war drive against Russia and China.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss a new report detailing how social media companies have colluded with DHS, the FBI, and others to combat so-called “disinformation,” the show P-Valley and how art imitates life in its portrayal of southern small town communities and in its portrayal of spiritual lifeWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
ethiopia
africa
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103773089_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8fda0c8eb06fa0008b76c21fdecc492e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, ethiopia, africa, disinformation, аудио, south korea, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
radio, ethiopia, africa, disinformation, аудио, south korea, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

Ethiopia Peace Deal is a Great Victory for Sovereignty in Africa

04:09 GMT 04.11.2022 (Updated: 09:38 GMT 04.11.2022)
By Any Means Necessary
Ethiopia Peace Deal Is A Great Victory For Sovereignty In Africa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Peace Deal Reached In Ethiopian Civil War, The History Behind The Seoul Stampede Disaster, Combatting Neocolonialism with Pan-Africanism
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nebiyu Asfaw, co-founder of the Ethiopian American Development Council to discuss a truce signed between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government that could end the civil war, how the African Union’s involvement in brokering this peace sets an example of African sovereignty, what role the grassroots international movement against western intervention in Ethiopia played in this process for peace, and what the movement should be on the lookout for as the truce is implemented.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Yerim, member of Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss the recent fatal crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, the history of Yongsan and Itaewon as a hub of foreign occupation and how the movement of US troops in Korea has contributed to the gentrification of the area, how the presence of south Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol in Yongsan potentially contributed to police shortages and the lack of crowd control that made this event so deadly.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the historical pan-African responses to neocolonialism and imperialism, and how a pan-Africanist movement is being cultivated today to respond to continued imperial aggression on the African continent and to elevate sovereignty as the US continues to pressure Africa into following its war drive against Russia and China.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss a new report detailing how social media companies have colluded with DHS, the FBI, and others to combat so-called “disinformation,” the show P-Valley and how art imitates life in its portrayal of southern small town communities and in its portrayal of spiritual life
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала