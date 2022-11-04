https://sputniknews.com/20221104/ethiopia-peace-deal-is-a-great-victory-for-sovereignty-in-africa-1103773237.html
Ethiopia Peace Deal is a Great Victory for Sovereignty in Africa
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nebiyu Asfaw, co-founder of the Ethiopian American Development Council to discuss a truce signed between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government that could end the civil war, how the African Union’s involvement in brokering this peace sets an example of African sovereignty, what role the grassroots international movement against western intervention in Ethiopia played in this process for peace, and what the movement should be on the lookout for as the truce is implemented.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Yerim, member of Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss the recent fatal crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, the history of Yongsan and Itaewon as a hub of foreign occupation and how the movement of US troops in Korea has contributed to the gentrification of the area, how the presence of south Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol in Yongsan potentially contributed to police shortages and the lack of crowd control that made this event so deadly.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the historical pan-African responses to neocolonialism and imperialism, and how a pan-Africanist movement is being cultivated today to respond to continued imperial aggression on the African continent and to elevate sovereignty as the US continues to pressure Africa into following its war drive against Russia and China.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss a new report detailing how social media companies have colluded with DHS, the FBI, and others to combat so-called “disinformation,” the show P-Valley and how art imitates life in its portrayal of southern small town communities and in its portrayal of spiritual lifeWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
04:09 GMT 04.11.2022
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik