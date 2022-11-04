https://sputniknews.com/20221104/eight-fetuses-found-inside-21-day-old-babys-abdomen-1103786805.html
Eight Fetuses Found Inside 21-Day-Old Baby's Abdomen
Eight Fetuses Found Inside 21-Day-Old Baby's Abdomen
Fetus-in-fetu (FIF) is a rare medical condition that is defined as the presence of the fetus of one of two twins inside the body of the other.
A group of Indian doctors has successfully removed three to five centimeters composed of eight fetuses inside the abdomen of a 21-day-old baby girl. The baby was born on October 10 in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand state. At the time, doctors found a lump inside the child's abdomen and recommended a surgery.However, when the operation was performed on November 1, doctors discovered eight undeveloped fetuses inside the girl's abdomen. The child is under observation and is expected to be discharged in a week.
Fetus-in-fetu (FIF) is a rare medical condition that is defined as the presence of the fetus of one of two twins inside the body of the other. But, in this case, eight fetuses were found – something that has never been reported before.
A group of Indian doctors has successfully removed three to five centimeters composed of eight fetuses inside the abdomen of a 21-day-old baby girl.
The baby was born on October 10 in the Ramgarh district
of Jharkhand state. At the time, doctors found a lump inside the child's abdomen and recommended a surgery.
However, when the operation was performed on November 1, doctors discovered eight undeveloped fetuses inside the girl's abdomen.
The child is under observation
and is expected to be discharged in a week.