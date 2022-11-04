https://sputniknews.com/20221104/eight-fetuses-found-inside-21-day-old-babys-abdomen-1103786805.html

Eight Fetuses Found Inside 21-Day-Old Baby's Abdomen

Eight Fetuses Found Inside 21-Day-Old Baby's Abdomen

Fetus-in-fetu (FIF) is a rare medical condition that is defined as the presence of the fetus of one of two twins inside the body of the other. But, in this... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-04T12:14+0000

2022-11-04T12:14+0000

2022-11-04T12:14+0000

india

jharkhand

baby

baby

newborn baby

baby girl

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106067/60/1060676036_0:251:4817:2961_1920x0_80_0_0_5dfc9af13d9a8ded42c3f90223bd44c1.jpg

A group of Indian doctors has successfully removed three to five centimeters composed of eight fetuses inside the abdomen of a 21-day-old baby girl. The baby was born on October 10 in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand state. At the time, doctors found a lump inside the child's abdomen and recommended a surgery.However, when the operation was performed on November 1, doctors discovered eight undeveloped fetuses inside the girl's abdomen. The child is under observation and is expected to be discharged in a week.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

fetus, fetus-in-fetu, india fetus-in-fetu baby, indian baby abdomen, india twins fetus