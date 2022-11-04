https://sputniknews.com/20221104/china-donates-40mln-in-equipment-to-solomon-islands-police-under-security-pact-worrying-us-allies-1103781779.html

China Donates $40Mln in Equipment to Solomon Islands Police Under Security Pact, Worrying US, Allies

Earlier this week, Australia distributed semi-automatic assault rifles and vehicles to the Solomon Islands in an attempt to retain its major security partner... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

China on Friday gifted 20 vehicles, 30 motorbikes, and two water cannon trucks to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF). Chinese ambassador to the island nation, Li Ming, said the equipment would further enhance the “capacity and capability building” of the RSIPF and further contribute to the law-and-order management of the island nation.China has also delivered policing equipment such as digital VHF communication systems, Interpol I-24/7 Communication Systems, and a fully-equipped forensic autopsy laboratory.Receiving the gifts in the presence of Li Ming in Honiara, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare vowed to continue accepting support for the police force from all development partners.“These assets will be used by RSIPF to protect lives, properties of investors, local and foreigners,” Sogavare said, highlighting the deadly riots of last November, which destroyed assets worth millions, primarily of Chinese-developed infrastructure.Sogavare encouraged the police personnel, 40 of which received training in China last month, to serve “people without fear or favor.”The $40 million Chinese donation came two days after Australia delivered 13 vehicles and 60 guns to the Island Police in the framework of security pact signed in April. China’s security pact with the South Pacific island nation triggered severe concerns among the US and its Pacific allies such as Australia and New Zealand. Of late, the US has ramped up its diplomatic and security presence in the Pacific.However, the Chinese ambassador to the Solomon Islands on Friday said that Beijing does not have any intention to compete with other countries. Australia and New Zealand — two members of the US-led Five Eyes alliance, have long been the dominant security partners of the Solomon Islands. Australia played crucial role in stabilizing the island nation in 2003, after five years of civil unrest.

