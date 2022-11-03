https://sputniknews.com/20221103/the-white-house-denies-involvement-with-the-disinformation-portal-1103263151.html

The White House Denies Involvement With the Disinformation Portal

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter labeling Ukrainian 'state media’, and Nikolas Cruz being... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

The White House Denies Involvement with the Disinformation Portal On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter labeling Ukrainian 'state media’, and Nikolas Cruz being sentenced to life in prison.

Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Political Violence in Brazil, BRICS, and The Museum of TomorrowMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Pink Floyd, The FED Raising Interest Rates, and Quantitative TighteningIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the Brazilian rainforest, ayahuasca, and President Jair Bolsonaro appears. Jamarl talked about American citizens picking sides on the Brazilian election and Russia working with Brazil. Jamarl discussed the numerous international alliances Brazil has signed and Bolsonaro possibly contesting the election results.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about inflation, the Federal Reserve, and the Russian oil price caps. Mark commented on the mainstream media and how the economy is covered on television. Mark talked about the Federal Reserve and the Fed hurting employment for US citizens.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

