Russian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Envoy Over London's Training of Ukrainian Military
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Envoy Over London's Training of Ukrainian Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned on Thursday UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert to express a protest over London's active
The diplomat was summoned in conncection of the statement by the Russian Defense Ministry that the UK is involved in Ukraine's attack on Russian ships in Bay of Sevastopol.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned on Thursday UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert to express a protest over London's active involvement in the training of Ukrainian military.
The diplomat was summoned in conncection of the statement by the Russian Defense Ministry that the UK is involved in Ukraine's attack on Russian ships
in Bay of Sevastopol.
"The ambassador was strongly protested in connection with the active participation of UK military specialists in the training and supply of units of the special operations forces of Ukraine, including for the purpose of conducting sabotage operations at sea. At the same time, concrete facts of such activity of London were presented," the ministry said in a statement.
The minisrty told the ambassador that such hostile provocations are unacceptable and demanded that such actions be stopped immediately.
"Such confrontational actions by the UK pose a threat of an escalation of the situation and can lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences," the statement added.
Russia has also information that London handed over a certain number of unmanned vehicles to Kiev, the ministry said.