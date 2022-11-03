https://sputniknews.com/20221103/russian-foreign-ministry-summons-uk-envoy-over-londons-training-of-ukrainian-military-1103680955.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Envoy Over London's Training of Ukrainian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned on Thursday UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert to express a protest over London's active... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

The diplomat was summoned in conncection of the statement by the Russian Defense Ministry that the UK is involved in Ukraine's attack on Russian ships in Bay of Sevastopol.The minisrty told the ambassador that such hostile provocations are unacceptable and demanded that such actions be stopped immediately."Such confrontational actions by the UK pose a threat of an escalation of the situation and can lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences," the statement added.Russia has also information that London handed over a certain number of unmanned vehicles to Kiev, the ministry said.

