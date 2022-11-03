https://sputniknews.com/20221103/russian-embassy-to-issue-complaint-to-us-over-prison-meeting-with-vinnik---ambassador-antonov-1103774356.html

Russian Embassy to Issue Complaint to US Over Prison Meeting With Vinnik - Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON, November 4 (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States plans to issue a complaint to the US government over their failure to provide

Earlier on Thursday, Antonov visited Vinnik at the prison in San Francisco where he is being detained.Despite the long and difficult coordination through the State Department and the White House, the prison administration did not allow Vinnik to meet Russian diplomats in the same room, forcing them to talk through a glass window, Antonov said.The US government accuses Vinnik of financial crimes, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. Prosecutors allege the platform enabled criminal activity by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds. Vinnik denies the charges against him.

