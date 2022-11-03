https://sputniknews.com/20221103/north-korea-missile-did-not-fly-over-japan-defense-minister-says--1103318988.html

North Korea Missile Did Not Fly Over Japan, Defense Minister Says

North Korea Missile Did Not Fly Over Japan, Defense Minister Says

Tokyo, (AFP) - A missile fired by North Korea on Thursday did not fly over Japan despite warnings being issued to residents in some regions, Japan's defense... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-03T00:27+0000

2022-11-03T00:27+0000

2022-11-03T00:27+0000

world

north korea

north korea

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

japan

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

"The missile was detected as having the potential to fly over the Japanese archipelago, so the J-Alert was issued," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters. "After checking this information, we confirmed that the missile did not cross the Japanese archipelago, but disappeared over the Sea of Japan."

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, north korea, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), japan, japan