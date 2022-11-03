International
North Korea Missile Did Not Fly Over Japan, Defense Minister Says
North Korea Missile Did Not Fly Over Japan, Defense Minister Says
Tokyo, (AFP) - A missile fired by North Korea on Thursday did not fly over Japan despite warnings being issued to residents in some regions, Japan's defense... 03.11.2022
"The missile was detected as having the potential to fly over the Japanese archipelago, so the J-Alert was issued," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters. "After checking this information, we confirmed that the missile did not cross the Japanese archipelago, but disappeared over the Sea of Japan."
north korea, north korea, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), japan, japan
north korea, north korea, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), japan, japan

North Korea Missile Did Not Fly Over Japan, Defense Minister Says

00:27 GMT 03.11.2022
Tokyo, (AFP) - A missile fired by North Korea on Thursday did not fly over Japan despite warnings being issued to residents in some regions, Japan's defense minister said.
"The missile was detected as having the potential to fly over the Japanese archipelago, so the J-Alert was issued," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters. "After checking this information, we confirmed that the missile did not cross the Japanese archipelago, but disappeared over the Sea of Japan."
