https://sputniknews.com/20221103/no-bindi-no-talk-indian-activist-in-hot-water-after-refusing-to-speak-to-female-reporter-1103597371.html

'No Bindi, No Talk': Indian Activist in Hot Water After Refusing to Speak to Female Reporter

'No Bindi, No Talk': Indian Activist in Hot Water After Refusing to Speak to Female Reporter

A “bindi” is a decorative dot sported by women in India in the middle of their foreheads. The practice of wearing a bindi is described in sacred Hindu texts... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-03T13:26+0000

2022-11-03T13:26+0000

2022-11-03T13:26+0000

india

maharashtra

mumbai

activist

rights activist

hindus

hinduism

controversy

reporter

journalist

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103685926_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_92a646fed31e00b69ddb60860a733bd4.jpg

Maharashtra Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar is seeking an explanation from Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide after he refused to speak to a female reporter for not wearing a "bindi" on her forehead.The commission feels that his remarks were demeaning to the female journalist. The incident itself was caught on camera outside the state secretariat in Mumbai, where Bhide had traveled to meet with Maharashtra state chief Eknath Shinde.In her notice to the Hindutva activist, Chakankar said, "You refused to talk to a woman journalist because she had no bindi on her forehead. A woman is known by the quality of her work. Your statement is demeaning to a woman’s pride and her social stature.""You are hereby asked to explain your position of not speaking with a woman journalist because she was not wearing a bindi," the notice further added.On the other hand, the concerned journalist took to Twitter to slam Bhide for his act before stating that whether she applied a bindi or not was her personal choice. This is not the first time that Bhide has courted controversy: in 2018, he was slammed for a bizarre claim about couples who ate mangoes from his farm in the Sangli district being blessed with sons.In the 1980s, Bhide formed the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan organization advocating for Hindu causes in the state.

maharashtra

mumbai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

bindi, hindutva, sambhaji bhide, maharashtra women's commission, bharat mata, shiv pratishthan hindustan organization