NASA 'Psyched' to Confirm Mission to ‘Gold Mine Asteroid’

NASA 'Psyched' to Confirm Mission to ‘Gold Mine Asteroid’

A mission by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to the massive metal space rock 16 Psyche – dubbed ‘gold mine asteroid’ - will go ahead, the space agency has confirmed.A launch period opening on October 10, 2023, has reportedly been targeted by NASA, after Psyche missed its planned 2022 launch period earlier this year due to a plethora of problems that prompted an internal review.He added that he appreciated the work of the independent review board and the JPL-led team "toward mission success," saying that, "lessons learned from Psyche will be implemented across our entire mission portfolio. I am excited about the science insights Psyche will provide during its lifetime and its promise to contribute to our understanding of our own planet’s core.”The mission team is described as still completing testing of the spacecraft’s flight software in preparation for the 2023 launch date. “I’m extremely proud of the Psyche team. During this review, they have demonstrated significant progress already made toward the future launch date. I am confident in the plan moving forward and excited by the unique and important science this mission will return,” JPL Director Laurie Leshin was cited as adding.Psyche, lodged in space between planets Mars and Jupiter, was originally selected in 2017 as part of the agency’s Discovery Program of low-cost robotic space missions. The 140-mile (226-kilometer) - wide asteroid could contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth $10,000 quadrillion.

