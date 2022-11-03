International
BREAKING: UK Subsidiary of Swiss Miner Glencore Ordered to Pay £280Mln in African Oil Bribery Case
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/made-in-russia-stand-to-feature-at-vietnam-food-fair-1103643110.html
'Made in Russia' Stand to Feature at Vietnam Food Fair
'Made in Russia' Stand to Feature at Vietnam Food Fair
Twenty Russian food producers will showcase their products at a 'Made in Russia' stand during the international food industry exhibition Vietnam Foodexpo 2022... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-03T12:38+0000
2022-11-03T12:38+0000
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
vietnam
food
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090630713_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f235a8cdcb64d1c271fa4baa6dff482.jpg
"Russian companies will be presenting meat products and semi-finished products, canned foods, milk powder and milkshakes, alcoholic drinks, syrups, candies, cookies, fitness desserts and other products," the report read.The food fair will also provide exhibitors with the opportunity to conduct bilateral business to business talks with potential foreign partners.The exhibition will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/rec-russian-companies-business-mission-starts-in-new-delhi-1101965451.html
vietnam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090630713_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2210dbd170bd3d27c43406553bb66c46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian export center jsc (rec), vietnam, food
russian export center jsc (rec), vietnam, food

'Made in Russia' Stand to Feature at Vietnam Food Fair

12:38 GMT 03.11.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Export Centre logo
Russian Export Centre logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Twenty Russian food producers will showcase their products at a 'Made in Russia' stand during the international food industry exhibition Vietnam Foodexpo 2022, which is taking place from 16 to 19 November in Ho Chi Minh City, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF Group) said.
"Russian companies will be presenting meat products and semi-finished products, canned foods, milk powder and milkshakes, alcoholic drinks, syrups, candies, cookies, fitness desserts and other products," the report read.
Russian Export Centre (REC) logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
India
REC: Russian Companies' Business Mission Starts in New Delhi
17 October, 17:15 GMT
The food fair will also provide exhibitors with the opportunity to conduct bilateral business to business talks with potential foreign partners.
The exhibition will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала