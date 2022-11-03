https://sputniknews.com/20221103/made-in-russia-stand-to-feature-at-vietnam-food-fair-1103643110.html
'Made in Russia' Stand to Feature at Vietnam Food Fair
'Made in Russia' Stand to Feature at Vietnam Food Fair
Twenty Russian food producers will showcase their products at a 'Made in Russia' stand during the international food industry exhibition Vietnam Foodexpo 2022, which is taking place from 16 to 19 November in Ho Chi Minh City, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF Group) said.
"Russian companies will be presenting meat products and semi-finished products, canned foods, milk powder and milkshakes, alcoholic drinks, syrups, candies, cookies, fitness desserts and other products," the report read.
The food fair will also provide exhibitors with the opportunity to conduct bilateral business to business talks with potential foreign partners.
The exhibition will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.