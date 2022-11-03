https://sputniknews.com/20221103/indian-army-receives-patent-on-new-digital-pattern-uniform-to-curb-security-loophole-1103664100.html

Indian Army Receives Patent on New Digital-Pattern Uniform to Curb Security Loophole

The Indian Army on Thursday registered the intellectual property rights over its new digital-pattern uniform unveiled in January, making it illegal to manufacture and sell it at commercial shops across the country.With the enforcement of exclusive rights over the design, the Army can now file infringement suits by way of civil action before a competent court of law.Designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and “in close coordination” with the Army, the new uniform is lighter, stronger, breathable, quick-drying, and easier to maintain.The uniform will be available through central procurement and the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) from August 2023. As per the plan, 1.3 million personnel will switch over to the new combat fatigues in place of the decades-old battle fatigues by 2026.The Indian Army has flagged concerns over the proliferation of its uniforms several times, as several incidents of terrorists acquiring the military's combat uniforms have occurred in recent years.

