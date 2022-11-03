https://sputniknews.com/20221103/hes-back-netanyahus-political-bloc-wins-majority-in-israeli-knesset-1103045871.html

He’s Back! Netanyahu’s Political Bloc Wins Majority in Israeli Knesset

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Netanyahu’s political bloc... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Netanyahu's political bloc victory in the israeli Knesset.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated ColumnistJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of “Political Misfits" on Radio SputnikJamarl Thomas - Co-Host “ Fault Lines” on Radio SputnikIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Elon Musk's monetization of Twitter verification accounts and the latest news ahead of the US midterm elections on Nov. 8th.In the last hour, Fault lines spoke with former CIA officer and co-host of Radio Sputnik show “Political Misfits” John Kiriakou from Israel about Netanyahu’s political bloc victory.Later in the hour, the hosts spoke with Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Radio Sputnik show “Fault Lines”, on the ground in Brazil to discuss Brazilian politics after Bolsonaro agreed to the transition of power.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

