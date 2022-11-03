International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
He's Back! Netanyahu's Political Bloc Wins Majority in Israeli Knesset
He’s Back! Netanyahu’s Political Bloc Wins Majority in Israeli Knesset
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Netanyahu's political bloc... 03.11.2022
He’s back! Netanyahu’s political bloc wins majority in Israeli Knesset
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Netanyahu's political bloc victory in the israeli Knesset.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host " Fault Lines" on Radio Sputnik

In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Elon Musk's monetization of Twitter verification accounts and the latest news ahead of the US midterm elections on Nov. 8th.

In the last hour, Fault lines spoke with former CIA officer and co-host of Radio Sputnik show "Political Misfits" John Kiriakou from Israel about Netanyahu's political bloc victory.

Later in the hour, the hosts spoke with Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Radio Sputnik show "Fault Lines", on the ground in Brazil to discuss Brazilian politics after Bolsonaro agreed to the transition of power.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
He’s Back! Netanyahu’s Political Bloc Wins Majority in Israeli Knesset

04:29 GMT 03.11.2022
Fault Lines
He’s back! Netanyahu’s political bloc wins majority in Israeli Knesset
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Netanyahu's political bloc victory in the israeli Knesset.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host " Fault Lines" on Radio Sputnik
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Elon Musk's monetization of Twitter verification accounts and the latest news ahead of the US midterm elections on Nov. 8th.
In the last hour, Fault lines spoke with former CIA officer and co-host of Radio Sputnik show "Political Misfits" John Kiriakou from Israel about Netanyahu's political bloc victory.
Later in the hour, the hosts spoke with Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Radio Sputnik show "Fault Lines", on the ground in Brazil to discuss Brazilian politics after Bolsonaro agreed to the transition of power.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
