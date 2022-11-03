https://sputniknews.com/20221103/by-vote-of-185-2-un-condemns-us-embargo-of-cuba-for-30th-year-in-a-row-1103772872.html

By Vote of 185-2, UN Condemns US Embargo of Cuba for 30th Year in a Row

The United Nations General Assembly voted on Thursday to condemn the US blockade of Cuba, which has been in place since shortly after a socialist revolution... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

In the vote, 185 nations came out against US policy. The only two countries to vote against the resolution were the United States and Israel. Two nations also abstained from the vote: Ukraine, where a US-backed nationalist government has held power since a coup in 2014, and Brazil, where the anti-communist government of Jair Bolsonaro has two months left in power.A notable change was Colombia, a longtime US ally that has typically abstained from the vote, but which voted against the blockade on Thursday. Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first-ever left-wing president, won the August elections and brought with him significant changes in government policy when he took office.‘Bring About Hunger, Desperation and Overthrow’It was the 30th year in a row that the UN has voted to condemn the US’ actions - every year since 1992. However, the blockade was put in place in late 1960, as the new Cuban government under communist leader Fidel Castro edged closer to the Soviet Union after being snubbed by the Eisenhower administration in Washington.That year, a US Department of State memorandum summarized the US government’s goal of overthrowing Castro, which it acknowledged enjoyed the support of the majority of the Cuban population.Cuba-US relations have ebbed and flowed since, including a notable rapprochement in 2015 that quickly ended when Donald Trump became president and introduced 243 new sanctions on Cuba, but the embargo has never been relaxed.‘An Act of Economic War’Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez presented a report to the UN last month stating that the blockade had cost Cuba $154.2 billion since 1960, and that during the first 14 months of US President Joe Biden’s administration, it caused $15 million in damages every day.“For over six decades, we have resisted a ruthless, unilateral, economic, commercial and financial blockade, extremely intensified to unprecedented levels since 2019 and during the pandemic,” Rodríguez told the UNGA during its regular session in late September.“The human damage to all the Cuban families this policy has generated, impossible to quantify, is stark, real and significant,” he added. “The blockade is an act of economic war in times of peace.”

