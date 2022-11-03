Bank of England Forecasts UK GDP Decline at 0.5% in Q3, Says Economy in Recession

International
BREAKING: UK Subsidiary of Swiss Miner Glencore Ordered to Pay £280Mln in African Oil Bribery Case
"As a result, the UK economy is expected to remain in recession throughout 2023 and 2024 H1, and GDP is expected to recover only gradually thereafter. Following growth of 0.2% in the second quarter, UK GDP is expected to have contracted by 0.5% in 2022 Q3, and is projected to fall by 0.3% in Q4," the report read.
12:39 GMT 03.11.2022
