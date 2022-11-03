https://sputniknews.com/20221103/bank-of-england-forecasts-uk-gdp-decline-at-05-in-q3-says-economy-in-recession-1103682425.html

Bank of England Forecasts UK GDP Decline at 0.5% in Q3, Says Economy in Recession

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of England forecasts the country's GDP to decline by 0.5% in the third quarter of 2022, with the UK econnomy expected to remain in... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

"As a result, the UK economy is expected to remain in recession throughout 2023 and 2024 H1, and GDP is expected to recover only gradually thereafter. Following growth of 0.2% in the second quarter, UK GDP is expected to have contracted by 0.5% in 2022 Q3, and is projected to fall by 0.3% in Q4," the report read.

