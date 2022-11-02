https://sputniknews.com/20221102/viking-age-sword-jewelry-found-in-finnish-grave-field-1102937157.html

A local resident in Janakkala, south of the city of Hämeenlinna in southern Finnish, came across a Viking-era sword while clearing brushwood in his forest. This, in turn, led to the discovery of more artefacts and an extensive Iron Age grave field.Reijo Hyvönen, a member of the local lore association of the Häme region, who was alerted of the find, visited the discovery site and attested that it was indeed a Viking sword, likely stemming from 1000-1100 AD.A quick survey at the site also revealed a Viking-Age spearhead and an axehead.A subsequent excavation held under the auspices of the Finnish Heritage Agency unearthed a plethora of Viking-Age objects, including a tortoise brooch, a series bracelet, a spiral ring, a chain, burnt bone and ceramics.Based on the preliminary survey, the researchers concluded the finds to be part of a large cremation grave field. This, in turn, indicates some 1,000 years ago Janakkala housed a large settlement teeming with activity.He also stressed that swords were a high-status item (as ordinary warriors usually wielded spears or axes) and serve as a proof that the area both had a warlike past and enjoyed an era of prosperity during the Iron Age.In the past, the site of the discovery has been partially disturbed by forestry operations, yet have now been demarcated as a protected site. However, as of now, there are no plans for further research due to limited funds of the Finnish Heritage Agency.Earlier in 2013, a warrior's grave was found in Janakkala,was deemed unique as included two different swords — one dating to the Viking Era and one typical of the period of the Crusades — alonside other weaponry. The burial was dated to around the year 1300.The term Viking Age usually refers to the Early Middle Age between 800 and 1050 and derives its name from the raid-and-trade voyages by Norsemen known as Vikings, who showed their maritime and military prowess by conquering lands far away.Present-day Finland was ripe for Scandinavian pillaging from the Iron Age onwards. Ynglingasaga, written in early 13th century, describes military expedition to Finland at the end of the 4th century by the Swedish king Agne. In the 1150s, the First Swedish Crusade was held. Sweden eventually took over Finland following Second and Third Crusades against local tribes Tavastians and Karelians in the 13th century.

