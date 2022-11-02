https://sputniknews.com/20221102/us-telecoms-regulator-commissioner-arrives-in-taiwan-in-fresh-provocation-against-china-1102943615.html

US Telecoms Regulator Commissioner Arrives in Taiwan in Fresh Provocation Against China

02.11.2022

One of the five commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission, the US federal agency responsible for regulating radio, television, satellite and cable communications, has touched down in Taiwan for an official visit.In a statement put out Wednesday, the American Institute in Taiwan, the US’s de facto embassy in Taipei, announced that FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr had arrived on the island to discuss a range of issues including “telecommunications and cybersecurity,” with the visit running from November 2-4.The official did not specify what forms of “collaboration” his agency, whose primary role in the US has been to enforce censorship and ‘indecency regulations’ in broadcasting, combat monopolies and run cover for National Security Agency wiretapping, could engage in with the Taiwanese.Carr, who has led charge within the FCC against Chinese telecommunications infrastructure and internet media services like TikTok, said he expects the trip to convey that “a free and democratic Taiwan – one that is independent from the CCP’s brutal authoritarianism – is vital to America’s own prosperity.”Carr is the first FCC commissioner to visit the island in an official capacity.Beijing has yet to comment on Carr’s Taiwan visit.The FCC commissioner is the latest US official to touch down on the island after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began the dangerous trend in early August. Chinese officials have consistently criticized Washington over the controversial trips to the island, pointing out that official contacts are prohibited under treaties on China-US relations, which require the US to reject formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.The People’s Republic considers Taiwan a wayward island destined for eventual, hopefully peaceful reunification with the mainland. Last month at the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Congress, President Xi Jinping warned that “in the face of serious provocations by separatist forces calling for Taiwan’s independence, and interference from outside forces,” China has been waging a “major struggle against separatism and interference,” and demonstrated its “strong determination and wide ability to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence.”China’s efforts have included a series of large-scale military drills off Taiwan’s coasts, as well as diplomatic contacts with the Kuomintang, the Taiwanese opposition party hoping to take back power from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in elections in 2024.While the DPP has taken a series of steps aimed at intensifying the confrontation with China and searching for strengthened diplomatic contacts abroad, Kuomintang officials have expressed cautious support for the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ model applied by the PRC to Hong Kong and Macau, which Beijing hopes to eventually apply to Taiwan in the event of reunification.

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

