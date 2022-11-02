https://sputniknews.com/20221102/us-defense-firms-gave-2-million-to-election-denying-candidates-after-post-jan-6-pause---report-1103273798.html

US Defense Firms Gave $2 Million to Election-Denying Candidates After Post-Jan 6 ‘Pause’ - Report

US Defense Firms Gave $2 Million to Election-Denying Candidates After Post-Jan 6 ‘Pause’ - Report

In the wake of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, corporations rushed to distance themselves from political figures who had supported the... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-02T23:26+0000

2022-11-02T23:26+0000

2022-11-02T23:26+0000

americas

campaign donations

lockheed martin

boeing

gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104564/50/1045645053_0:351:1600:1251_1920x0_80_0_0_f5f2cda610b043958b87c3496446447a.jpg

According to a report by Defense News, the five largest US defense contractors have resumed their donations to politicians who have endorsed former US President Donald Trump’s claims that the November 2020 US presidential election was fraudulent.The Pentagon-focused news outlet found that Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics have donated a total of nearly $2 million to Republican candidates in the November 2022 elections who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.Although the rioters temporarily dispersed Congress and looted the national legislative building they failed at their goal of capturing the election results, and after police cleared the building, lawmakers were able to reconvene and complete their task of certifying Biden's win. However, 147 Republican congress members still voted against certification of the results, signaling their support for the actions by Trump’s followers earlier that day.That includes the aforementioned defense contractors, as well as Maxar, Hunting Ingalls, Leidos, and BAE Systems, and others.However, according to filings with the US Federal Election Commission (FEC), between January 2021 and August 2022, Lockheed gave $450,500 to the reelection campaigns of 91 different GOP lawmakers who rejected the legitimacy of Biden’s election victory. The firm has donated a total of $3.2 million during this election cycle.At the time of the riot, Boeing claimed it “strongly condemns the violence, lawlessness and destruction that took place in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021”. However, in the time since, Boeing has given the most money to election-denying lawmakers of any defense firm: $455,000 to 68 lawmakers.Defense corporations aren’t alone in this behavior though: as of a June tally, 15 other major corporations had also resumed donations to election-denying Republicans after having previously paused them, including BlueCross BlueShield, Walmart, and Walgreens. Dozens more have resumed donations to PACs and other fundraising groups that then pass money to election-denying lawmakers.This dynamic came under a microscope earlier this year when Disney condemned Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, and local journalists pointed to the company’s financial backing of every single one of the bill’s endorsers.In response to Disney’s condemnation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ironically accused the company of being under the control of the Communist Party of China.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

campaign donations, lockheed martin, boeing, gop