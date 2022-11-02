https://sputniknews.com/20221102/uk-war-games-emergency-plans-to-tackle-blackouts-amid-energy-crunch-1102934048.html

UK 'War Games' Emergency Plans to Tackle Blackouts Amid Energy Crunch

UK 'War Games' Emergency Plans to Tackle Blackouts Amid Energy Crunch

Britain, along with the rest of Europe, has been facing a massive energy crisis. Accordingly, the National Grid has been looking at various scenarios for the... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-02T05:24+0000

2022-11-02T05:24+0000

2022-11-02T05:24+0000

energy crisis in europe

uk

energy crisis

ukraine crisis

blackout

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102933744_0:79:3000:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_43ac79a7a10744aacbae24661c56661e.jpg

Britain’s government has reportedly been testing emergency plans to tackle possible week-long power outages.. As the energy crisis continues to prompt fears of supply shortages throughout the winter months, ministers have reportedly drawn up documents, which state that in a “reasonable worst-case scenario” all sectors such as transport, food and water supply, communications and energy could be “severely disrupted” for up to a week.According to the “official sensitive” plans cited by British media outlets, in case of lengthy energy blackouts Britain’s ministers will prioritize delivering food and water and providing shelter to the young and elderly people, as well as those with caring responsibilities.In line with the confidential plan, code-named ‘Programme Yarrow,’ a series of exercises have been purportedly carried out recently involving government departments and councils across the country.The cross-government contingency plan is said to have been originally drawn up in 2021 to deal with the eventuality of a major technical fault on the National Grid triggered by thunderstorms, a lightning strike or flood damage. Now, against the backdrop of the energy crisis fueled in part by backfiring sanctions set in place by Western countries to “punish” Russia for its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the emergency plans are said to have been overhauled. It is understood that the recently “stress-tested” plans include a scenario of an attack by a hostile foreign power on underwater power cables, in a reference to the recent attacks against the Nord Stream energy pipelines in the Baltic Sea.A series of explosions rocked the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines carrying Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea on September 26. After a comprehensive investigation, the Russian military concluded that Britain’s Royal Navy was behind the sabotage, which stripped Europe of access to up to 110 billion cubic meters worth of natural gas. Now, the country’s Met Office is also compounding matters by warning of the likelihood of a colder-than-usual winter this year.While the initial emergency plan was built around possible three-hour rolling blackouts, now Yarrow ostensibly envisages that only 60 percent of electricity demand will be met "between day 2 and day 7", with households and businesses given "intermittent access" to energy.The contingency program’s “rota disconnection plan,” outlined in the leaked Whitehall documents, would distribute power evenly across the country, with power cuts initially only taking place once a day for three hours, with the frequency of cuts hinging on the severity of the technical issues triggering the outage. Households and businesses would allegedly be given 24 hours' notice of planned outages. In line with an agreement between energy regulator Ofgem and the National Grid, 100 percent of electricity demand should be restored after a week even in the case of a worst-case scenario.Meanwhile, in response to the leaked documents, a Whitehall spokesperson said that as any "responsible government" they were planning ahead for "all potential scenarios" and trying to "prepare and exercise robust contingency plans."Earlier, John Pettigrew, the head of UK electricity operator National Grid, warned that households would experience serious financial hardship this winter as their energy bills will double compared to 2021, despite the recently introduced annual price cap of 2,500 pounds ($2,879). In September, then-UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a freeze on household energy bills at 2,500 pounds per year starting from October 1. While it was initially expected to apply for the next two years, new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in October that the program would run only until April 2023. Western countries and their allies have been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill their gas reserves for months now after slapping sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions caused significant disruptions in supply chains and prompted food and energy prices to soar worldwide. The UK had readily echoed the need for sanctions against Russia knowing full well that it would affect gas supply and have a knock-on effect for all of Europe. Britain relies heavily on gas to produce electricity, with gas-fired power stations generating around 43 percent of the country's electricity, with imports also coming in from European countries like France, Belgium or the Netherlands. Now, with the energy crisis exacerbated by the actions of the so-called collective West, the National Grid has conceded that the developments have created "unprecedented turmoil and volatility" in the energy markets. Furthermore, in the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. "Even with the price cap... inevitably there are going to be people who are going to struggle," National Grid's John Pettigrew conceded.

https://sputniknews.com/20221101/uk-energy-bills-to-double-this-winter-compared-to-2021-1102911466.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221101/moscow-wants-answers-over-truss-alleged-its-done-sms-to-blinken-moments-after-nord-stream-blasts-1102909463.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221001/demonstrators-hit-londons-streets-to-protest-against-energy-prices-and-cost-of-living-crisis-1101415413.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, energy crisis, ukraine crisis, blackout, europe