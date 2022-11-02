https://sputniknews.com/20221102/terrorists-carry-out-two-attacks-on-syrias-idlib-zone-in-past-day---reconciliation-center-1102934131.html

Terrorists Carry Out Two Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jabhat al-Nusra* has shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the... 02.11.2022

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said. "There was one attack in the Idlib province, and one in Hama," he said.Maj. Gen. Yegorov said one Syrian soldier was wounded in Idlib in sniper fire.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.*Jabhat al-Nusra is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

