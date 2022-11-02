https://sputniknews.com/20221102/taiwan-will-halve-the-size-of-new-frigates-to-cut-costs-on-shadowing-chinese-ships-1103147321.html

Taiwan Will Halve the Size of New Frigates to Cut Costs on Shadowing Chinese Ships

In Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan on Wednesday, military leaders told lawmakers that significant costs could be saved if its next generation of frigates were reduced in size by more than half.The autonomous island’s navy includes 26 major surface warships, including four destroyers and 22 frigates, as well as 13 smaller patrol vessels called corvettes. However, most of its warships are old, bought from the United States and France after their respective navies retired them. Moreover, none are smaller than 3,600 tons, and most of the frigates are just over 4,000 tons. Meanwhile, the destroyers clock in at 9,700 tons.In late August, Taiwan’s navy realized this shortcoming and proposed downsizing its forthcoming class of frigates, the Zhonghai-class, reducing their tonnage from 4,500 tons to between 1,500 and 2,000 tons each. Lighter ships use less fuel and have fewer crew. A name change reflected the difference: “New Generation Guided-Missile Frigate" became "New Generation Light Frigate," Taiwan’s media at the time.Beijing considers Taiwan a part of China. The government in Taipei is all that remains of the Republic of China, the government that ruled all of China between the abdication of the last Chinese emperor in 1912 and the triumph of the socialist revolution in 1949, at the conclusion of the civil war. Beijing has proposed reunification with Taiwan under a “One Country, Two Systems” principle that would respect the island’s autonomy and its capitalist economy, but says continued US support for Taiwan’s defiance has created a crisis.After Pelosi, the third-highest-ranking politician in the US government, visited Taiwan in August and condemned China, the PLA launched several rounds of massive military drills around the island, including firing missiles over it.

