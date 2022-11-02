International
Several Police Stations, Offices in Seoul 'Raided' Over Deadly Halloween Stampede
Several Police Stations, Offices in Seoul 'Raided' Over Deadly Halloween Stampede
MOSCOW, November 2 (Sputnik) - The South Korean metropolitan police agency in Seoul, the Yongsan police station and six other offices have been raided in the... 02.11.2022
A special investigation team has raided eight offices, including Yongsan ward office, the Seoul Metropolitan Fire &amp; Disaster Headquarters, the Yongsan fire station and the headquarters of Seoul subway.On Monday, senior South Korean officials, including interior minister, police chief and Seoul mayor, have apologized for the deadly Itaewon crowd crush. The police said they failed to prevent the dangerous situation due to the lack of instructions that would allow them to take urgent measures without there being a specific event and without information about its organizers.The deadliest crowd crush in South Korean history occurred in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon on Saturday evening after tens of thousands of people gathered in the party district amid Halloween celebrations. According to the latest data, 156 people died, 30 others were seriously injured. Most of the victims were in their twenties, with 100 of them being women.
Several Police Stations, Offices in Seoul 'Raided' Over Deadly Halloween Stampede

07:38 GMT 02.11.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manAmbulances and rescue workers arrive near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said.
Ambulances and rescue workers arrive near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW, November 2 (Sputnik) - The South Korean metropolitan police agency in Seoul, the Yongsan police station and six other offices have been raided in the course of a probe into the deadly stampede in Itaewon district, which claimed the lives of more than 150 people, local media reported.
A special investigation team has raided eight offices, including Yongsan ward office, the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters, the Yongsan fire station and the headquarters of Seoul subway.
On Monday, senior South Korean officials, including interior minister, police chief and Seoul mayor, have apologized for the deadly Itaewon crowd crush. The police said they failed to prevent the dangerous situation due to the lack of instructions that would allow them to take urgent measures without there being a specific event and without information about its organizers.
A person, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, is transported into an ambulance in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
World
South Korea Mulls Improved Crowd Control Measures After Deadly Stampede in Seoul
31 October, 14:04 GMT
The deadliest crowd crush in South Korean history occurred in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon on Saturday evening after tens of thousands of people gathered in the party district amid Halloween celebrations. According to the latest data, 156 people died, 30 others were seriously injured. Most of the victims were in their twenties, with 100 of them being women.
