Schools Closed in India's Chennai After Rain Alert, Two Killed in Flood-Related Incidents
© AP Photo / R. ParthibhanA passenger, wearing cap, of a bus that got stuck in an underpass that was flooded due to heavy rains is rescued by members of the Fire and Rescue department in Chennai, India, Tuesday, Nov.1, 2022.
© AP Photo / R. Parthibhan
Floods have become a common occurrence in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu during the months of October and November. Last year, several districts of the southern state, including the capital city of Chennai, witnessed heavy flooding. At least 17 locals were killed in rain-related incidents in the state in 2021.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days in Tamil Nadu's capital of Chennai, after torrential showers lashed the city on Tuesday, leading to several areas becoming waterlogged.
With several areas on the outskirts of Chennai still submerged after Tuesday night's rains, the state government closed schools and colleges in the capital earlier this morning. Educational institutions have also been asked to remain shut in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Kanchipuram, and Viluppuram.
According to the weather department's data, Chennai has received 126.1mm of rain in the past 24 hours.
Many localities in the northern parts of the city, including places such as Royapuram, Kolathur, Villivakkam, and Tondiarpet experienced waterlogging because of the heavy downpour on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
TASMAC Influence + Chennai Rain. What a real combination to depict the actual scenario ! #chennairains #Chennairain— G Pradeep (@pradeep_gee) November 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/0IMzFb7bLs
Pathetic condition of Chennai just after single day rain. Searching for naysayers who kept ranting about Bengaluru rains few months back. #chennairains— G Pradeep (@pradeep_gee) November 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/NeLlXl5bqU
At least two people have been killed in rain-related incidents. One of them was electrocuted and the other, a woman, was killed when the wall of her house fell on her in the Pulianthope locality.