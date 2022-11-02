https://sputniknews.com/20221102/schools-closed-in-indias-chennai-after-rain-alert-two-killed-in-flood-related-incidents-1102935542.html

Schools Closed in India's Chennai After Rain Alert, Two Killed in Flood-Related Incidents

Floods have become a common occurrence in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu during the months of October and November. Last year, several districts of the... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days in Tamil Nadu's capital of Chennai, after torrential showers lashed the city on Tuesday, leading to several areas becoming waterlogged.With several areas on the outskirts of Chennai still submerged after Tuesday night's rains, the state government closed schools and colleges in the capital earlier this morning. Educational institutions have also been asked to remain shut in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Kanchipuram, and Viluppuram.Many localities in the northern parts of the city, including places such as Royapuram, Kolathur, Villivakkam, and Tondiarpet experienced waterlogging because of the heavy downpour on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.At least two people have been killed in rain-related incidents. One of them was electrocuted and the other, a woman, was killed when the wall of her house fell on her in the Pulianthope locality.

