Russia Still Demands US, Kiev Explain Military Bio-Labs on Ukraine Territory - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS, November 3 (Sputnik) - Russia will still require clarifications from the United States and Ukraine regarding their military bio-laboratories...

"Regardless of the outcome of the vote today, the questions to the United States and Ukraine is something that we do retain and the evidence which accompanied our complaints still require clarifications," Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.Earlier, the Russian Federation submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council for consideration. The resolution was not adopted due to lack of votes.

