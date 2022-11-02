International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Still Demands US, Kiev Explain Military Bio-Labs on Ukraine Territory - Polyanskiy
UNITED NATIONS, November 3 (Sputnik) - Russia will still require clarifications from the United States and Ukraine regarding their military bio-laboratories
"Regardless of the outcome of the vote today, the questions to the United States and Ukraine is something that we do retain and the evidence which accompanied our complaints still require clarifications," Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.Earlier, the Russian Federation submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council for consideration. The resolution was not adopted due to lack of votes.
Russia Still Demands US, Kiev Explain Military Bio-Labs on Ukraine Territory - Polyanskiy

21:32 GMT 02.11.2022
CC0 / / Biohazard ,
Biohazard , - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2022
CC0 / /
