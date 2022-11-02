https://sputniknews.com/20221102/nord-stream-ag-says-completed-initial-data-collection-from-first-line-of-nord-stream-site-1102974027.html
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Nord Stream AG said on Wednesday that it completed initial data collection from the site of damage at the first line of the Nord Stream in... 02.11.2022
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Nord Stream AG said on Wednesday that it completed initial data collection from the site of damage at the first line of the Nord Stream in Swedish exclusive economic zone, having found man-made craters and a completely destroyed section of pipeline at the site.
"As of 2 November 2022, Nord Stream AG has completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on Line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone," the statement read.
According to preliminary results of the inspection at the damage site, man-made craters with a depth of 3 to 5 meters (9-16 feet) were found on the seabed and a damaged section of the pipeline, the operator said.
"The section of the pipe between the craters is destroyed, the radius of pipe fragments dispersion is at least 250m," the statement said.
Experts will continue to analyze the findings, according to Nord Stream AG.
Explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe.
The bombing halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.
Moscow has blasted the Nord Stream as an "obvious terrorist attack." The spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has recently said the world needs to know more about a text message allegedly sent by former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to US State Secretary Antony Blinken minutes after the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline network.
Earlier, Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload file-sharing website and an internet entrepreneur, tweeted that Truss used her iPhone to send a message to Blinken saying "It’s done" minutes after the pipeline explosion. According to the entrepreneur, the text Truss sent is well known to the intelligence service of Russia and it is the reason Moscow believes that the United Kingdom was involved in the bombing attack.