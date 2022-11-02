https://sputniknews.com/20221102/nord-stream-ag-says-completed-initial-data-collection-from-first-line-of-nord-stream-site-1102974027.html

Nord Stream AG Says Completed Initial Data Collection From First Line of Nord Stream Site

Nord Stream AG Says Completed Initial Data Collection From First Line of Nord Stream Site

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Nord Stream AG said on Wednesday that it completed initial data collection from the site of damage at the first line of the Nord Stream in... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-02T13:43+0000

2022-11-02T13:43+0000

2022-11-02T13:43+0000

nord stream sabotage

nord stream

nord stream ag

explosion

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347177_0:1:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_d6575740c7355c9b8e18cc822f345d89.jpg

"As of 2 November 2022, Nord Stream AG has completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on Line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone," the statement read.According to preliminary results of the inspection at the damage site, man-made craters with a depth of 3 to 5 meters (9-16 feet) were found on the seabed and a damaged section of the pipeline, the operator said.Experts will continue to analyze the findings, according to Nord Stream AG.Explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe. The bombing halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.Moscow has blasted the Nord Stream as an "obvious terrorist attack." The spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has recently said the world needs to know more about a text message allegedly sent by former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to US State Secretary Antony Blinken minutes after the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline network.Earlier, Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload file-sharing website and an internet entrepreneur, tweeted that Truss used her iPhone to send a message to Blinken saying "It’s done" minutes after the pipeline explosion. According to the entrepreneur, the text Truss sent is well known to the intelligence service of Russia and it is the reason Moscow believes that the United Kingdom was involved in the bombing attack.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream, nord stream sabotage, nord stream ag, nord stream investigation, nord stream explosion,