Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions
Russia continues to carry out high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure and facilities in response to the terror attacks carried by the Kiev... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International
russian precision strikes on ukraine
ukraine
russia
strikes
ukraine
russia
A photograph shows a view of Kiev late on October 11, 2022 during a rolling blackout of parts of districts of the Ukrainian capital following rocket attacks

LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions

04:28 GMT 02.11.2022
Russia continues to carry out high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure and facilities in response to the terror attacks carried by the Kiev regime on Russian infrastructure.
An air raid alert has been issued in the Kiev, Cherkassy and Kirovograd regions of Ukraine. Earlier, an air raid warning was issued in the Kharkov, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions.
Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukrainian special services carried out a deadly terror attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the Ukrainian attack on the bridge aimed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. He stressed that Kiev put itself on a par with the most notorious terror groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
05:10 GMT 02.11.2022
Air Raid Alert Sounds in Odessa and Odessa Region
04:29 GMT 02.11.2022
Source: Russia Used 'Aircraft Carrier Killer' Missiles for Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Facilities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian long-range bombers, during the special military operation in Ukraine, have repeatedly delivered high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military targets with new Kh-32 cruise missiles, also known as "aircraft carrier killers," a source told Sputnik.
"During the special military operation, the converted Tu-22M3s carried out a series of launches of new Kh-32 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles on Ukrainian military infrastructure ground facilities. As a result, the ability of the missiles to effectively and accurately hit ground targets was fully confirmed in combat conditions," he said.
The source said the new missile is designed for modernized long-range Tu-22M3M bombers, however, a certain number of combat aircraft of the previous Tu-22M3 modification were also re-equipped for its use.
The source said not a single Kh-32 missile was intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.
