An air raid alert has been issued in the Kiev, Cherkassy and Kirovograd regions of Ukraine. Earlier, an air raid warning was issued in the Kharkov, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions.
Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukrainian special services carried out a deadly terror attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the Ukrainian attack on the bridge aimed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. He stressed that Kiev put itself on a par with the most notorious terror groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.
