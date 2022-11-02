LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions

Source: Russia Used 'Aircraft Carrier Killer' Missiles for Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Military Facilities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian long-range bombers, during the special military operation in Ukraine, have repeatedly delivered high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military targets with new Kh-32 cruise missiles, also known as "aircraft carrier killers," a source told Sputnik.

"During the special military operation, the converted Tu-22M3s carried out a series of launches of new Kh-32 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles on Ukrainian military infrastructure ground facilities. As a result, the ability of the missiles to effectively and accurately hit ground targets was fully confirmed in combat conditions," he said.

The source said the new missile is designed for modernized long-range Tu-22M3M bombers, however, a certain number of combat aircraft of the previous Tu-22M3 modification were also re-equipped for its use.

The source said not a single Kh-32 missile was intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.