https://sputniknews.com/20221102/iran-expects-to-sign-40bln-deal-with-russias-gazprom-in-december---senior-diplomat-1102944729.html
Iran Expects to Sign $40Bln Deal With Russia's Gazprom in December - Senior Diplomat
Iran Expects to Sign $40Bln Deal With Russia's Gazprom in December - Senior Diplomat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is expecting to sign agreements worth $40 billion with Russian energy giant Gazprom in December as the negotiations on the energy deal... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-02T10:45+0000
2022-11-02T10:45+0000
2022-11-02T10:45+0000
economy
gas
middle east
iran
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093484109_0:54:3109:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_c6e35b1cc4e5cef631774941446e22ee.jpg
"We have concluded an agreement worth about $6.5 billion with Gazprom. We hope that the remaining agreements totaling to $40 billion will be signed next month. The negotiations are currently ongoing," Safari was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia and Iran started swap deliveries of energy resources, in particular petroleum products, and agreed to expand the list of traded goods.In July, Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation, reportedly worth $40 billion. The companies agreed to explore the possibility of cooperation on the development of several Iranian oil and gas fields, the implementation of liquefied natural gas projects and the construction of gas pipelines. Iran soon announced its plans to buy 9 million cubic meters of Russian gas, which is expected to be transited via the Azerbaijani territory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/gas-can-go-to-armenia-azerbaijan-turkey-and-iraq-under-russia-iran-swap-supplies-tehran-says-1101841382.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093484109_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a7e8ced8af69b9e31cfa92683b7dcd6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gas, middle east, iran, russia
gas, middle east, iran, russia
Iran Expects to Sign $40Bln Deal With Russia's Gazprom in December - Senior Diplomat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is expecting to sign agreements worth $40 billion with Russian energy giant Gazprom in December as the negotiations on the energy deal are underway, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari said on Wednesday.
"We have concluded an agreement worth about $6.5 billion with Gazprom. We hope that the remaining agreements totaling to $40 billion will be signed next month. The negotiations are currently ongoing," Safari was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia and Iran started swap deliveries of energy resources, in particular petroleum products, and agreed to expand the list of traded goods.
In July, Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation, reportedly worth $40 billion. The companies agreed to explore the possibility of cooperation on the development of several Iranian oil and gas fields, the implementation of liquefied natural gas projects and the construction of gas pipelines. Iran soon announced its plans to buy 9 million cubic meters of Russian gas, which is expected to be transited via the Azerbaijani territory.