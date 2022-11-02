https://sputniknews.com/20221102/indian-authorities-summon-jharkhand-state-chief-in-mining-scam-case---report-1102935983.html

Indian Authorities Summon Jharkhand State Chief in Mining Scam Case - Report

The Enforcement Directorate, which mainly investigates money laundering and violations in foreign funding matters, has asked 47-year-old politician Hemant... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) office said on Wednesday that it had summoned Jharkhand state chief Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to illegal mining in the state, NDTV reports.The ED informed a special court in September that it had detected the illegal mining of stones in the Sahibganj district and adjoining areas of Jharkhand -- all under the control of Soren's close aide and Barhait Assembly lawmaker Pankaj Mishra.The estimated value of the mines is approximately INR 11 billion ($132 million).In July, the ED arrested Mishra and two others in the same case after carrying out statewide raids and seizing millions of rupees from Mishra's bank accounts.So far, the ED has searched 47 locations in the state as part of the investigation.

