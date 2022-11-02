https://sputniknews.com/20221102/india-approves-62-billion-fertilizer-subsidy-amid-record-high-global-prices-1102950772.html
India Approves $6.2 Billion Fertilizer Subsidy Amid Record High Global Prices
India Approves $6.2 Billion Fertilizer Subsidy Amid Record High Global Prices
India, which imports about a third of its fertilizer needs and has to provide essential agri-inputs at an affordable price to millions of farmers in the... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-02T13:57+0000
2022-11-02T13:57+0000
2022-11-02T13:57+0000
india
fertilizer
russia
western sanctions
black sea
narendra modi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102490039_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29eaf9a7e3409d32851b1a7a5a500c72.jpg
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on Wednesday approved $6.2 billion for domestic firms as compensation to sell fertilizers to farmers at a lower than market prices.The nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilizers are meant for the winter planting season ending March 2023. During this period, Indian farmers plant wheat, pulses, and coarse cereals, among others.The compensation to fertilizer firms will enable the availability of fertilizers at a time of elevated global prices of the commodity.As per industry data, phosphate prices have climbed by 190 percent, while potash prices have jumped by 280 percent over the past two years due to supply disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions in Europe. Western sanctions against Russia have also exacerbated the supply disruption, since at least 32% of global potash production capacity is located in Russia and Belarus.
russia
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102490039_86:0:2815:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1727b7e3cbd9c148adec86ac546500f4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
fertilizer, russia, western sanctions, black sea, narendra modi
fertilizer, russia, western sanctions, black sea, narendra modi
India Approves $6.2 Billion Fertilizer Subsidy Amid Record High Global Prices
India, which imports about a third of its fertilizer needs and has to provide essential agri-inputs at an affordable price to millions of farmers in the country, is among the nations affected by an unprecedented surge in global prices.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on Wednesday approved $6.2 billion for domestic firms as compensation to sell fertilizers to farmers at a lower than market prices.
The nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilizers are meant for the winter planting season ending March 2023. During this period, Indian farmers plant wheat, pulses, and coarse cereals, among others.
The compensation to fertilizer firms will enable the availability of fertilizers at a time of elevated global prices of the commodity.
"The volatility in the international prices of fertilizers and raw materials has been primarily absorbed by the Union Government," a government statement reads.
As per industry data, phosphate prices have climbed by 190 percent, while potash prices have jumped by 280 percent over the past two years due to supply disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions in Europe.
Western sanctions against Russia have also exacerbated the supply disruption
, since at least 32% of global potash production capacity is located in Russia and Belarus.