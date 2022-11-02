https://sputniknews.com/20221102/india-approves-62-billion-fertilizer-subsidy-amid-record-high-global-prices-1102950772.html

India Approves $6.2 Billion Fertilizer Subsidy Amid Record High Global Prices

India Approves $6.2 Billion Fertilizer Subsidy Amid Record High Global Prices

India, which imports about a third of its fertilizer needs and has to provide essential agri-inputs at an affordable price to millions of farmers in the... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-02T13:57+0000

2022-11-02T13:57+0000

2022-11-02T13:57+0000

india

fertilizer

russia

western sanctions

black sea

narendra modi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102490039_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29eaf9a7e3409d32851b1a7a5a500c72.jpg

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on Wednesday approved $6.2 billion for domestic firms as compensation to sell fertilizers to farmers at a lower than market prices.The nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilizers are meant for the winter planting season ending March 2023. During this period, Indian farmers plant wheat, pulses, and coarse cereals, among others.The compensation to fertilizer firms will enable the availability of fertilizers at a time of elevated global prices of the commodity.As per industry data, phosphate prices have climbed by 190 percent, while potash prices have jumped by 280 percent over the past two years due to supply disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions in Europe. Western sanctions against Russia have also exacerbated the supply disruption, since at least 32% of global potash production capacity is located in Russia and Belarus.

russia

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

fertilizer, russia, western sanctions, black sea, narendra modi