Crow Starting Fight Between Two Cats Leaves Netizens in Fits

With more than 2,846 votes and 113 comments, the video of a crow beginning a fight between two cats growling at each other on the street has given netizens a... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

In the 15-second video clip posted on Reddit, a crow can be seen poking an angry cat who is busy fighting and growling at another cat.Initially, the feline ignores it. But when the crow does it again, the enraged cat leaps and attacks the other cat. As soon as the two cats stop fighting, the crow returns and pokes the same cat again, causing both cats to break into a fight once again.The video reduced viewers to fits of laughter and netizens have flocked to the comment section to share their hilarious reactions to it.

