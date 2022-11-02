https://sputniknews.com/20221102/bolsonaros-silence-israeli-elections-and-climate-solutions-1102929967.html

Bolsonaro's Silence, Israeli Elections, and Climate Solutions

Bolsonaro's Silence, Israeli Elections, and Climate Solutions

Foreign affairs and policy analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kirakou to discuss the Black Sea grain deal, Iran’s military relationship with Russia, and uniformed US personnel in Ukraine.Tina Landis, author of "Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism" and a social justice and environmental organizer, discusses the recent UN climate report, climate reparations for the global south, and the incompatibility of capitalism and climate change mitigation.Political scientist and author of “American Exception: Empire and the Deep State” Aaron Good discusses political violence, the neoliberal decay of the American Dream, if the media created Donald Trump, and the line between content moderation and censorship. Cohost of Fault Lines and host of The Progressive Soapbox on YouTube Jamarl Thomas discusses the Brazilian election, Jair Bolsonaro’s silence, and election fraud investigations against Bolsonaro allies.The Misfits also discuss the new cost of Twitter’s blue check and whether DC will maintain its school COVID vaccination requirement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

