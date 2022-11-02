Arab League Seeks Consensus on Food & Energy Security Challenges, Palestinian Issue, Syria & Yemen
© AP Photo / Anis BelghoulFlags of Arab countries are seen in Algiers, Algeria, Monday, Oct. 31st, 2022. Algeria is readying to host the 31st Arab League Summit, the first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In the three years that's passed, new challenges have drastically reshaped the region's agenda, with the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and the gulf, and the fallout of the crisis in Ukraine.
Algeria is hosting the 31st summit of the 22-member Arab League on November 1-2, as regional countries seek to tackle a spate of divisive issues on the agenda.
Arab leaders are meeting in the Algerian capital, Algiers, for their first summit in three years, taking place on November 1-2. The 30th Arab League summit was hosted by Tunisia in 2019.
Prime Minister of Algeria, which took over the rotating presidency in the LAS, Aymen Benabderrahmane said ahead of the gathering that the Palestinian issue would top the list of Arab priorities, and touted the meeting as an occasion “to reaffirm support for the Palestinian cause, as a central Arab cause, by emphasizing the common Arab position represented in the Arab Peace Initiative, which is the framework that guarantees the protection of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”
Speaking with Sputnik on the first day of the summit, Palestinian Minister of National Economy, Mr. Khalid Al-Esseily touched upon a recent initiative put forward by Palestinian authorities.
“In the wake of Israeli attacks on Jerusalem, attempts to Judaize it and erase its identity, the Palestinians have been taking efforts to support the city. Despite the multibillion-dollar infusion of Israelis and Jews from all over the world into Jerusalem to complete its Judaization, there is a huge lack of services in the city,” he told Sputnik.
According to the minister, the Palestinian authorities are going to put forward the initiative to add an additional cost to each monthly telephone bill (whether mobile or landline) in all Arab and Muslim countries in the amount of the smallest unit of the local national currency.
“This will support Jerusalem and the resilience of the Palestinians. Will serve as a source of funding for mosques (especially Al-Aqsa Mosque) and churches. Preserve the uniqueness of the city from the attacks of radical settlers,” Khalid Al-Esseily said. In line with the plan, the necessary amounts will be transferred to the Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah.
Resuming Syria's membership in the LAS has been another issue discussed ahead of the summit. On November 12, 2011, the League of Arab States suspended Syria’s membership, with the approval of 18 countries, and the objection of Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, and Iraq’s abstention from voting, over “the campaign launched by the Syrian regime to suppress the protests.”
However, despite efforts to reinstate Syria, backed by Algeria, Syrian Foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, told the Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in September that "his country prefers not to raise the issue of returning to its seat in the Arab League during the November summit in order to contribute to the goal of uniting the Arab world in the face of the challenges imposed by the current situation on the Arab world.”
“The Syrian crisis must be resolved with the joint participation of Arab countries, with a political decision taken that ensures the country’s integrity, its role in the region and in the international arena, as well as restoring its security,” Jordan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik.
Regarding Syria's return to the Arab League, he confirmed it was already being discussed at the current summit by the organization's foreign ministers.
“All participants agree that the Syrian crisis has dragged on. The coronavirus pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis have exacerbated the economic situation, so the Arab League members are working to overcome the current challenges and create effective mechanisms to deal with their consequences, whether it be food security, disruption of supply chains, or energy security,” Safadi said.
The Jordanian minister also took a moment to commend the measures taken by Qatar for the upcoming World Cup. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from November 20 to December 18.
“All Arabs are proud that such an event will be held for the first time in the Middle East region and are confident of its success,” Ayman Safadi added.
Another regional burning issue is the Yemeni conflict. The initiatives to establish peace in Yemen are being actively discussed at the Arab League summit in Algiers, underscored Yemeni Foreign Minister Dr. Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak in an exclusive comment for Sputnik.
“I can note the unity of opinion on supporting the legitimate government and governing council, as well as our initiatives to establish peace in Yemen. Ignoring these initiatives by terrorist units (Houthis) is roundly condemned. There is already a consensus to denounce their threats to oil installations, international shipping, and the security and stability of the region as a whole,” Dr. Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak emphasized.
He added that he would read out the draft resolution on the Yemeni issue after it is approved by the Arab League summit participants, adding, “And it will definitely happen.”
The Arab League summit is taking place against the backdrop of a complicated global and regional situation, acknowledged Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Nasser Bourita. Algeria invited Morocco’s King Mohammed VI to attend the Arab League summit in Algiers amid tensions between the countries over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.
“We have a number of problem areas that we are discussing: Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Somalia, and this list is far from complete. In addition, our countries are yet to reach consensus on a number of global challenges, such as ecology, political problems, food and energy security - and this should also be discussed,” Bourita told Sputnik.
According to him, the issue of Syria's return to the Arab League is being actively discussed and is one of the most difficult on the agenda. However, he added that the participants were “close to consensus.”
Separately, the minister noted that the Moroccan delegation at the Arab League summit was guided by the instructions received from the King of Morocco, Muhammad VI, who was not attending the summit, which emphasized that the economy is no less important than politics.
“That is why we are actively raising questions on economic integration into the Arab League. For now, I will say that our delegation has prepared a number of initiatives on this issue for discussion. For us, participation in the summit is not an end in itself, but an opportunity to discuss problems, find a joint way out of crises, and establish integration with our neighbors in the Arab region,” Nasser Bourita stated.