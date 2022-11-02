https://sputniknews.com/20221102/arab-league-seeks-consensus-on-food--energy-security-challenges-palestinian-issue-syria--yemen-1102936595.html

Arab League Seeks Consensus on Food & Energy Security Challenges, Palestinian Issue, Syria & Yemen

Arab League Seeks Consensus on Food & Energy Security Challenges, Palestinian Issue, Syria & Yemen

Algeria is hosting the 31st summit of the 22-member Arab League on November 1-2, as regional countries seek to tackle a spate of divisive issues on the agenda.

Arab leaders are meeting in the Algerian capital, Algiers, for their first summit in three years, taking place on November 1-2. The 30th Arab League summit was hosted by Tunisia in 2019.Prime Minister of Algeria, which took over the rotating presidency in the LAS, Aymen Benabderrahmane said ahead of the gathering that the Palestinian issue would top the list of Arab priorities, and touted the meeting as an occasion “to reaffirm support for the Palestinian cause, as a central Arab cause, by emphasizing the common Arab position represented in the Arab Peace Initiative, which is the framework that guarantees the protection of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”Speaking with Sputnik on the first day of the summit, Palestinian Minister of National Economy, Mr. Khalid Al-Esseily touched upon a recent initiative put forward by Palestinian authorities.According to the minister, the Palestinian authorities are going to put forward the initiative to add an additional cost to each monthly telephone bill (whether mobile or landline) in all Arab and Muslim countries in the amount of the smallest unit of the local national currency.“This will support Jerusalem and the resilience of the Palestinians. Will serve as a source of funding for mosques (especially Al-Aqsa Mosque) and churches. Preserve the uniqueness of the city from the attacks of radical settlers,” Khalid Al-Esseily said. In line with the plan, the necessary amounts will be transferred to the Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah.Resuming Syria's membership in the LAS has been another issue discussed ahead of the summit. On November 12, 2011, the League of Arab States suspended Syria’s membership, with the approval of 18 countries, and the objection of Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, and Iraq’s abstention from voting, over “the campaign launched by the Syrian regime to suppress the protests.” However, despite efforts to reinstate Syria, backed by Algeria, Syrian Foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, told the Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in September that "his country prefers not to raise the issue of returning to its seat in the Arab League during the November summit in order to contribute to the goal of uniting the Arab world in the face of the challenges imposed by the current situation on the Arab world.”Regarding Syria's return to the Arab League, he confirmed it was already being discussed at the current summit by the organization's foreign ministers.The Jordanian minister also took a moment to commend the measures taken by Qatar for the upcoming World Cup. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from November 20 to December 18.“All Arabs are proud that such an event will be held for the first time in the Middle East region and are confident of its success,” Ayman Safadi added.Another regional burning issue is the Yemeni conflict. The initiatives to establish peace in Yemen are being actively discussed at the Arab League summit in Algiers, underscored Yemeni Foreign Minister Dr. Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak in an exclusive comment for Sputnik.He added that he would read out the draft resolution on the Yemeni issue after it is approved by the Arab League summit participants, adding, “And it will definitely happen.”The Arab League summit is taking place against the backdrop of a complicated global and regional situation, acknowledged Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Nasser Bourita. Algeria invited Morocco’s King Mohammed VI to attend the Arab League summit in Algiers amid tensions between the countries over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.According to him, the issue of Syria's return to the Arab League is being actively discussed and is one of the most difficult on the agenda. However, he added that the participants were “close to consensus.”Separately, the minister noted that the Moroccan delegation at the Arab League summit was guided by the instructions received from the King of Morocco, Muhammad VI, who was not attending the summit, which emphasized that the economy is no less important than politics.

