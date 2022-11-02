https://sputniknews.com/20221102/after-60-years-of-sovereignty-is-algeria-truly-independent-1102959843.html

After 60 Years of Sovereignty, Is Algeria Truly Independent?

After 60 Years of Sovereignty, Is Algeria Truly Independent?

Having been independent for decades, how do Algerians experience this separation from France today? Speaking to Sputnik, an Algerian historian explains that... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-02T13:18+0000

2022-11-02T13:18+0000

2022-11-02T13:33+0000

africa

algeria

neocolonialism

colonialism

colonial past

colonial rule

colonizers

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102957326_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_159af72bedd5c0de2cebeedb84387a68.jpg

The Algerian Revolution is celebrated on November 1. What are the memories and the aftertaste that the country retains 60 years after choosing independence?Speaking to Sputnik, former Minister of Industry and Mines Ferhat Ait Ali explained that some people "experience the end of colonialism as a kind of divorce, not as liberation from an intruder."At the same time, for Ahmed Rouadjia, an Algerian historian and sociologist, "this independence is not obtained overnight.”He noted a certain discrepancy in this regard: on the one hand, Algerian leaders resist "obtaining more autonomy from foreign powers," and on the other, there is "a constant and renewed desire to be politically and economically independent.”Technology TransferIn addition, Ferhat Ait Ali highlighted the possible problems of "technology transfer."To give an example, he said that "if Western car manufacturers ever relocate, you will be left with a wasteland," since "there is no African car industry."‘Africans Are Fed Up with France’60 years after their independence, some African countries, such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger, are opposed to the French presence. According to sociologist Ahmed Rouadjia, "Africans are fed up, their disaffection with France is essentially linked to the exploitative and domineering presence" of France in Africa.Pointing out the "mentality of superiority" and the "contempt displayed on the surface of political and social life," two traits supposedly always specific to France, the historian indicated:Sympathy for RussiaAfter having discovered, over the years, that their independence "was only formal," "the military and political elites are beginning to wake up, to become aware of this French domination that is now visible everywhere in Africa," the historian continued.This is where the revolt took root, both among the Malian elite and among Africans in general, "hence the sympathy they felt for Russia," according to Ahmed Rouadjia.Historical Issue with FranceAs for the famous “reconciliation of memories,” the French line of conduct, after successive governments, leaves a "half-hearted impression," the historian believes, and further explained:He also pointed to "an incurable paradox" of France, for whom "the victims are 'bilateral'" and the Stora Report commissioned by Emmanuel Macron turned out to be "one-sided," everything tarred with "the same brush":"It is as if Algeria were equal to France, as if Algeria was not dominated, colonized, tortured, massacred. That's the problem with the reconciliation that has been proposed by Macron and his experts."

https://sputniknews.com/20221010/no-one-should-dictate-who-algerias-friends-are-expert-says-in-response-to-us-sanctions-calls-1101698021.html

algeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

algerian independence, french colonialism, algeria and russia ties, ferhat ait ali, algeria independence day, algeria-france ties