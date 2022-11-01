https://sputniknews.com/20221101/who-is-the-new-president-of-brazil-1102885492.html

Who is the New President of Brazil?

Who is the New President of Brazil?

On October 30, the people of Brazil elected their new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who managed to narrowly prevail over his political rival Jair Bolsonaro in the runoff.

2022-11-01T06:19+0000

2022-11-01T06:19+0000

2022-11-01T06:19+0000

brazil

president

election

biography

lula da silva

brazilian presidential

presidential election

president

presidential results

brazilian elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102901012_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_286f32665bfa307898c39829d8e381f3.jpg

On October 30, the people of Brazil elected their new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who managed to narrowly prevail over his political rival Jair Bolsonaro in the runoff.Where is Lula Da Silva From?Luiz Inacio da Silva, often referred to simply as Lula, was born in the state of Pernambuco on October 27, 1945 in a family of sharecroppers.Having quit school early in order to help his family, Lula started working early as a shoe-shiner, street vendor and, eventually, a factory worker.Having joined a metalworkers union while working at Villares Metalworks in Sao Bernardo do Campo, he was elected the union’s president in 1975, and in 1980, he became one of the founding members of Brazil’s Workers’ Party.When Was Lula President of Brazil Before?Lula’s recent electoral triumph is far from the first in his political career, as he previously served two terms as President of Brazil, from 2003 till 2010.These victories, however, were preceded by humbling defeats as Lula’s three previous presidential runs - in 1989, 1994 and 1998 - were unsuccessful.During his time in the office, Lula da Silva became quite popular thanks to his social reforms, with falling poverty rate and growing economy further bolstering his popularity.Why Did Lula Da Silva Go to Prison?In 2016, Lula was brought in for questioning by the police and charged with money laundering days after, being accused of trying to conceal ownership of a luxury apartment he supposedly acquired through ties to construction company OAS – ownership that Lula himself denied.This development occurred amid massive corruption scandal that plagued the administration of his successor and former chief of staff Dilma Roussef, and involved allegations of kickbacks to Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras.Despite protesting his innocence, in 2017 Lula was convicted of money laundering and corruption, and sentenced by court to nine and a half years in prison, with the sentence later being increased to 12 years.This sentence was also further extended by over 12 years following Lula’s conviction in yet another corruption case in 2019, when he was already serving his sentence in prison, with the ex-president once again insisting on his innocence.Later that year, however, Lula was released from prison due to the decision by the Supreme Court, thus allowing him to engage in the appeals process while not being incarcerated.And while Lula’s conviction essentially meant that he could not run for public office under the existing Brazilian legislation, a Supreme Court judge dismissing charges against him in 2021 on a technicality ended up paving the way for Luiz Inacio da Silva’s eventual victory in the 2022 presidential election.What Language Does Lula Speak?A native of Brazil, Luiz Inacio da Silva speaks Portuguese.What is Lula's Net Worth?Lula Inacio da Silva’s assets are reportedly estimated tp stand at about $5 million.What Happens Now That Lula is Elected President?Mere days after Lula’s victory, it is not immediately clear how exactly he is going to steward the country. However, in his recent speech Lula declared that “the world misses Brazil” and then elaborated what kind of Brazil the world misses.This announcement led a number of pundits to speculate that Brazil’s newest president is going to focus on relations with South American and African countries, as well as with other members of the BRICS.

brazil

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lula da silva news, lula da silva government, lula da silva, president lula da silva brazil, luiz inacio lula da silva, lula da silva net worth, how did lula da silva lose his finger,