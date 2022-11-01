https://sputniknews.com/20221101/unsc-to-vote-wednesday-on-russian-proposal-to-probe-ukraine-bio-lab-activities---source-1102933051.html

UNSC to Vote Wednesday on Russian Proposal to Probe Ukraine Bio Lab Activities - Source

UNITED NATIONS, November 2 (Sputnik)

"There is a vote on the Russian Federation’s text on bioweapons," the source said on Tuesday.The UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution calling for an inquiry commission on Wednesday afternoon, the source said.Last week, Russia sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President for October, Michel Xavier Biang, requesting that a commission investigates compliance by the United States and Ukraine with their biological research obligations.The commission would seek to clarify US biological research activities in Ukraine that Russia alleges may have been involved in potentially hazardous military research.

