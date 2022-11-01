International
South Korean Military Detects DPRK Ballistic Missile Test Fired Toward Sea of Japan
UNSC to Vote Wednesday on Russian Proposal to Probe Ukraine Bio Lab Activities - Source
01.11.2022
"There is a vote on the Russian Federation’s text on bioweapons," the source said on Tuesday.The UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution calling for an inquiry commission on Wednesday afternoon, the source said.Last week, Russia sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President for October, Michel Xavier Biang, requesting that a commission investigates compliance by the United States and Ukraine with their biological research obligations.The commission would seek to clarify US biological research activities in Ukraine that Russia alleges may have been involved in potentially hazardous military research.
UNSC to Vote Wednesday on Russian Proposal to Probe Ukraine Bio Lab Activities - Source

23:42 GMT 01.11.2022
UNITED NATIONS, November 2 (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council will vote on Wednesday on a proposal by Russia to launch an investigation into the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.
"There is a vote on the Russian Federation’s text on bioweapons," the source said on Tuesday.
The UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution calling for an inquiry commission on Wednesday afternoon, the source said.
Last week, Russia sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President for October, Michel Xavier Biang, requesting that a commission investigates compliance by the United States and Ukraine with their biological research obligations.
The commission would seek to clarify US biological research activities in Ukraine that Russia alleges may have been involved in potentially hazardous military research.
