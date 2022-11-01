https://sputniknews.com/20221101/un-experts-stark-dehumanization-of-african-migrants-at-perimeter-of-europe-remains-unaccountable-1102925220.html

UN Experts: ‘Stark Dehumanization of African Migrants at Perimeter of Europe’ Remains Unaccountable

UN experts have condemned the lack of accountability for the deaths of dozens of African migrants, including refugees and asylum seekers, killed by border security forces in Spain in June.“The violence documented in videos of the scenes at Melilla’s gate tragically reveals the status quo of the European Union’s borders, namely racialized exclusion and deadly violence… The lack of meaningful accountability for the June 24 deaths and injuries makes it difficult to conclude otherwise,” said Tendayi Achiume, along with the Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent and the special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.Moreover, Achiume argued that Europeans are ready to sacrifice the lives of Africans in their own interests.On July 13, 2022, UN experts sent messages to the governments of Spain and Morocco expressing their concern about the events of June 24, in which at least 37 of 2,000 people attempting to cross the border between Morocco and Spain were shot dead.The migrants tried to cross the border by climbing over the 6-10 meter fences surrounding Melilla, a Spanish enclave in North Africa.While the UN claimed that the deaths were due to the excessive use of force by Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement, Morocco and Spain have denied the accusation.Moroccan authorities said the main causes of the deaths were a stampede of the migrants trying to break through a particularly narrow gate at the border crossing and migrants falling off high fences.Morocco has prosecuted 65 migrants involved in a deadly incident in Melilla on charges of starting fires, attacking security forces, and facilitating illegal border crossings.

