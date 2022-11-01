https://sputniknews.com/20221101/uk-prime-minister-rishi-sunak-to-raise-taxes-to-reduce-575bln-in-budget-deficit---reports-1102908378.html

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Raise Taxes to Reduce $57.5Bln in Budget Deficit - Reports

world

europe

uk

rishi sunak

tax

prime minister

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to present the government's medium-term financial plan "to put public spending on a sustainable footing, get debt falling and restore stability" on November 17.Sunak and Hunt reportedly agreed on a tax increase on Monday.On October 11, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that the UK government needed to tighten fiscal policy and cut spending by more than 60 billion pounds to stabilize the public debt.Sunak became the country's third prime minister of 2022. In July, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations, and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, was only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.

europe, uk, rishi sunak, tax, prime minister